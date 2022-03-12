Breaking News: Raila Odinga endorsed as Azimio presidential candidate

Rachael Lenku, 40, the first Maasai woman to vie for the Kajiado Central Parliamentary seat.

I'm an ECDE teacher battling to become the first female MP in Kajiado Central 

By  Tebby Otieno

  • Her community culture could not allow her to vie for a political seat at the same time with her late father.
  • With August 9, General Election only months away, Rachel has fastened her campaign strategy ahead of the party primaries for the Kajiado Central constituency seat.

When Rachael Lenku celebrated her 40th birthday on January 25, she knew her dream life had just begun. She, therefore, decided to put more effort campaigning for a political seat, something she could not do previously.

