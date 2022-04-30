I’m always tired and have no time for my family because of work

Q: I work in a certain company, in a very busy department. I work a lot and sometimes I sleep late. When I wake up I always feel fatigued. I look at myself in the mirror and I hate how awfully tired I look. I don’t spend much time with my family and it has created a distance between my wife, kids, and me because I’m always working. At work, I dread interacting with anyone and work alone mostly. I always want things to be done my way and I prefer doing them on my own. I’m feeling weaker and my work performance is going down. What should I do?

A: You are going through job stress known as burnout. It is a state of physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion which is often combined with acute anxiety. Have a closer look at your work environment, face the problem and take action before your health is adversely affected. It looks like you are overworking which explains why you sleep and wake up tired. Remember your health comes first. I suggest you inform your employer about this issue and come up with ways to offload some work, and if you are in a leadership position develop a habit of delegating work to others. You could be having a desire to have things done your way as you say but bear in mind that you cannot accomplish everything alone. This will instead lead to poor performance as your energy is running out. The burnout has also made you an absent husband and a father. Please know that as much as you need your work, your family is key. You, therefore, need to create time and be with them before it tears apart. Have your own time to relax no matter the workload and visiting a gym can be a good option. Make a habit of sleeping early and having enough sleep.