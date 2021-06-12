I'm addicted to gambling, why is it so hard to stop?

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • I borrow money to bet and my debts are piling. I have tried to quit many times but I find myself doing it again

Q: I am addicted to gambling. I borrow money to bet and my debts are piling. I have tried to quit many times but I find myself doing it again. I mostly gamble on my way home after work. When I try to stop, the urge is too strong, especially when my friends tell me that they have just made money. I am not at peace if I am not betting. Am also a football fan and this pushes me to gamble. One time I almost used all my salary to bet. My wife is very upset by my habit. How do I stop?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.