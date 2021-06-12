I'm addicted to gambling, why is it so hard to stop?

Q: I am addicted to gambling. I borrow money to bet and my debts are piling. I have tried to quit many times but I find myself doing it again. I mostly gamble on my way home after work. When I try to stop, the urge is too strong, especially when my friends tell me that they have just made money. I am not at peace if I am not betting. Am also a football fan and this pushes me to gamble. One time I almost used all my salary to bet. My wife is very upset by my habit. How do I stop?

A: While most people view gambling as a temptation, seeing it as an addiction is a significant step as it will help you to recover and avoid a relapse. For a start, it is key to avoid people, places, and activities linked to betting. By avoiding these triggers, you can successfully fight the thoughts and feelings that encourage gambling. For example, if while going home you use a specific route to a gambling station then you will need to take an alternative route. Additionally, if watching sports makes you want to bet, consider watching something else. Also, disable Mpesa or let your spouse manage it.

Seek assistance from a support group that is maintained by people with similar experiences. Gamblers Anonymous e-platform is one support group specifically built around the needs of people with gambling problems. Work with your wife to find ways to avoid the temptations. You are experiencing cravings just like anyone else going through addiction. The cravings are very intense, and while you are in the middle of it, it feels like it could last forever. On the contrary, cravings have an end. This means that so as long as you can postpone your gambling, you can recover. An excellent way to approach this issue is by paying attention to your cravings, what they feel like, what you think about during the cravings, and how long it tends to last. You will begin to take away its control. Changing your friends too will help you recover successfully. Do not dwell on your past behaviour. Instead, only use it as motivation to avoid the vice. Too much shame or guilt can be counterproductive, so forgive yourself and move on. If your gambling is severe, consider seeking professional help as soon as possible.