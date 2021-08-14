Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I'm a woman and I'm a truck driver. I can deal with the long hours but not the sexism

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Faith Muriuki, 35, is a long-distance truck driver who ferries goods between Nairobi, Mombasa, Uganda, Rwanda, and Congo
  • She has been doing the job for the last 14 years

"From the time I was 21, this is the life I know. I work as a long-haul driver for Swan Carriers, a trucking company, and right now, I am headed to Uganda and I will be back after three days.

