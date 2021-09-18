I'm a short man, and my height makes me feel worthless

Q: I am a 27-year-old man and I like everything about myself except my height. I feel uncomfortable around people because I seem childlike. If I was a bit taller things would have been different. I always remember how I was jeered by my age mates and sometimes grownups when I was a child. At times I hate myself and I don't know how to live like other people. I do not have real friends and sometimes sulk around people. When I see people gazing at me, I feel worthless. Please help me.

A: The main issue here is not about your height but you need help because your inferiority feelings prevent you from interacting with people properly. This means that deep inside you there are feelings of inferiority that have nothing to do with your height but you use your height or physical appearance as an excuse. There are lots of confident people who are bold and short. There are lots of people who feel worthless even though they are tall. As such life is how you as an individual take it. One great way of overcoming an inferiority complex is to fix your mental self-image. Your self-image is how you view yourself in your mind. Your self-esteem is based on a false belief (such as thinking that you are short) so you need to convince yourself that you were fooled and that you were carrying a distorted belief. That way you will be rid of your inferiority complex. Keep reminding yourself that you are worthy even if someone who was uninformed called you stupid when you were a child. Don't measure your worth against previous experiences that are not of your doing. You were a child who knew nothing about the world and you just accepted the input you heard from others. Connect yourself with people who will inspire you positively. This will increase your self-esteem. If you manage to acquire one of them the other will leave you.