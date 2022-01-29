Operating within Kisumu City and its environs, her work entails what perhaps many would consider unfit for a woman. "I fix tiles and also cut the tiles using saws, tile scribes, or handheld tile cutters. I also source for tile fixing business," Milka says.





On a usual day, you will find Milka all dirtied up clad in overalls and boots, a fact that seems not to bother her. "I love my work because not only does it keep me busy—meaning I have no time for gossip and lazing around—I also make money and can take care of my son."





After preparing her six-year-old for school, Milka turns to social media; a platform she uses to source for tiling opportunities, before heading to the site. "The number of jobs I get vary. Sometimes, I could go for even a month without getting a job, but when things are good, they trickle in well. Sometimes if the contract isn't mine, I work as a handy "mtu wa mkono". This affects my income."

Her clients are varied. "I also target buildings, rentals, hotels, hostels, homes, and even those who have converted cargo containers into business stalls."





Milka studied to be a plant mechanic at National Industrial Training Authority Kisumu where she graduated with a Grade 1 certificate back in 2020. "This entailed inspecting and diagnosing faults, in heavy commercial vehicles, like excavators, graders, and dozers.





However, she couldn't find employment. Not one to be broken easily, she decided to try something different to eke a living. Her interest finally settled on tiling.





"I observed as an artisan tiled our home, and thought to myself that perhaps this is something I could do," she explains.

I'm a badass tile setter in a male-dominated industry. Photo | Pool

Also, Milka says during this time her uncle who is a civil engineer noticed her interest in construction and started mentoring and sometimes inviting her for jobs.

"I started as a grout lady. My job was about applying the binder on the spaces in between the tiles," she says.





Her jobs turned out perfectly and that's when the artisan saw the potential in her work. "I went ahead to source for more tiling work across the village to gain more experience and perfect my skill. I was then able to work with different artisans, and in time I gained more experience."





Just as many women struggle to fit in a field that is considered male-dominated, Milka says she has faced challenges as far as her gender is concerned. "Some artisans don't call me up for jobs, arguing that I'm not good enough."





But also she talks of the physical challenges she faces sometimes. "It is a very tasking physical job. Sometimes, it is strenuous for a woman like myself to bend maybe from morning until evening," she explains.





It also becomes a challenge when she is required to spend days away working on a far-off site, as she has to leave her son behind.





"My parents and siblings have been my rock. For instance, when I'm away for work they take care of my son. Sometimes when I'm too tired after work, my family members chip in and take on the house chores. When I have big projects that require a lot of money, my family steps in and supports my venture until I can get my payment," Milka shares.





She is not in a hurry to get into the dating scene, citing 'work pressure', and says her days working from home, may cause relationship conflicts.













At the moment Milka is content with her job. "I have no plans to quit. Though I wouldn't decline a job offer in line with what I studied. If that happens, I will still do this tiling job as a side business," she says.





She plans to own a tiling company, be the best tiler lady, and learn more about interior decor. "I want to employ more youth," she states.





She encourages her fellow young ladies to get involved in construction work. "Women are considered to be creative and thorough, meaning there's a potential for them to do well in this field. Besides, you get to earn your money," she adds.