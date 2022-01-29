I'm a badass tile setter in a male-dominated industry

Milka Mawega, 31, at work doing tiling for one of her clients. Photo | Pool

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

I love my work because not only does it keep me busy—meaning I have no time for gossip and lazing around—I also make money and can take care of my son."

Just as many women struggle to fit in a field that is considered male-dominated, Milka says she has faced challenges as far as her gender is concerned

Operating within Kisumu City and its environs, her work entails what perhaps many would consider unfit for a woman. "I fix tiles and also cut the tiles using saws, tile scribes, or handheld tile cutters. I also source for tile fixing business," Milka says.

