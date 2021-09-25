Saturday_Magazine

I’m 26 and earn Sh12,000. How do I own a plot to build a semi-permanent house?

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Rent in Nairobi has become unbearable
  • I am wondering how I can manage to have a small plot and set up a structure that I can call my own

My name is Nelson. I am 26 years-old. I’m unmarried with no kids and have rented in Babadogo, Nairobi. I work in the CCTV control room of an Indian-owned company. I earn Sh12,000 net salary per month. Rent in Nairobi has become unbearable. I am wondering how I can manage to have a small plot and set up a structure that I can call my own even if it's a mabati house. Is my dream in vain?

