I’m 24 and sell mahindi choma, how can I start a car wash and boda boda business?

My name is Isaac. I’m 24 years old. I am not married and don’t have kids. I am currently doing mahindi choma every evening along the highway.

I sell a piece at between Sh20 and Sh30. I can sell to 50 people per day and make a gross of Sh1,500. There are good days when I exceed this figure. On slow days though, I make between Sh450 and Sh600.

My net comes to around Sh650 on days when I sell 50 pieces. My tactic is to sell along the highway for a number of hours then retreat and sell at our trading centres in the evenings.

I would like to grow and open a car wash and then acquire a boda boda. However, I am not good at money management.

I save the money on my Mpesa and I find myself spending nearly all of my profit on personal expenses. I don’t have rent expenses because I live within our family’s compound.

Please help me plan myself and start securing my future.





Alex Kibebe, founder of Rubiani Wealth Management Ltd and an investment consultant and business development coach

You make an average net income of Sh650 a day. Since your expenses are currently low, I would advise you to save as much as possible to realise your goals within the shortest time.

You can work at saving Sh300 per day and spend the remaining Sh350 on your personal needs. Open a “Lock Savings Account” with Mshwari or a “Fixed Savings Account” with KCB Mpesa.

These accounts enable you to save money for a period of time without the option of withdrawing. You can start with a lock period of three months. If you do so, you will have a total of Sh22,500.

Within this time, you can seek for a part-time job in a local car wash. This will help increase your income while giving you an opportunity to learn more about the car wash business.

I would suggest that you first pursue the goal of owning a motorbike. There a several Boda Boda financing firms available in the market that can advance you a loan with a deposit of Sh7,000 to Sh20,000. You then make mandatory daily loan repayments of between Sh200 – Sh300 for a period of one to two years.

Compare the different financing options that are available to you so as to get the best value.

For example, if you take a loan of Sh130,000 with a repayment of 18 months at an interest rate of 24 percent per year, your daily repayment will be Sh289.

The catch though is whether you can manage to raise Sh300 daily without fail, and in addition to this amount, fuel and service the motorbike, and have a net income from it to pay yourself.

If you are able to make Sh1,000 daily from your Boda Boda and possibly Sh300 daily from other opportunities, I would suggest that you top up your daily loan repayment from the minimum to Sh500.

This way, you will be able to pay off your motorbike loan in less time. You will repay the loan in 10 months as opposed to 18 months.

You also need to continue saving up so as to fulfill the other goal of starting a car wash business. From the approximate Sh700 that remains after paying your loan, I suggest you save Sh300.

You can save up this money in a Sacco so as to earn a dividend and have access to a loan. Research the various SACCOs available and choose the most sound. If you consistently save Sh300 every day in a Sacco, you will have saved up Sh75,000 in 10 months.

By this time, you will have paid off your motorbike loan. Use this period to research more on the car wash business.

Depending on the amount of capital you need for the car wash, you can take a loan from the SACCO of up to three times your savings – in your case up to Sh225,000 and start the business. If you do so, you will have achieved your goal of owning a Boda Boda and car wash business in about a year.

The other option is to lock your daily savings for a period of six months to come up with a total of Sh45,000. This can be topped up to around Sh55,000 from extra cash savings from higher sales.

With Sh50,000, you can find yourself a second-hand motorbike with a clean engine and remain with an extra Sh5,000 for insurance and county registration. Do your due diligence.

Once you get this bike, evaluate whether to use it as boda boda during your mahindi choma offpeak business hours or hire a rider to deliver you Sh300 every day.

The latter will push your savings to Sh600 per day or Sh15,000 per month. Save this money in a Sacco account with the goal of raising funds for the car wash business after the end of the following year.

