Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I lost Sh1 million in a land and greenhouses scam

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Duncan Kanyiri is a branch manager at Fanaka Real Estate, a property firm that deals in the sale of land and property management in the Nairobi Metropolitan area

My savings journey started with a merry-go-round. I thought it was a good way to save because I was not too exposed to proper financial savings and investments. I quit after sometime when a friend demonstrated that my money wasn’t gaining any value by passing it around, and was in fact losing out to inflation. I now save through the Sacco, insurance, and an interest earning bank savings account. I save an amount of any money I get before I budget for any expense.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.