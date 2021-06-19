I lost Sh1.6 million in one day and learned a valuable lesson

Peter Njoroge, a US-based Kenyan who runs an investment business. PHOTO|POOL

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The business assists potential investors in Kenya and abroad to tap into US equities markets
  • The business has held more than 250 live sessions focusing on supply and demand basics that most banks and institutions follow to place trades and invest in the US equities markets

Peter Njoroge is the founder and managing director of the US–based PeteandPete Investors, a business that assists potential investors in Kenya and abroad tap into equities markets such as Stocks, Options, and Futures, in the US.

