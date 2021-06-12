Pastor Debra
I'll hold on to my virginity till marriage and I'm urging girls to remain pure as well

By  Nancy Waithera

  • At 13, Sharon Debra Adhiambo, popularly known as Pastor Debra at Nairobi Chapel Karen, made a vow that she will be sexually pure until her wedding night
  • Today, the woman in her mid-20s is teaching girls on the importance of abstinence

"I am the last born in a family of five. My parents are very religious, so I had a strict religious upbringing. Growing up in Nairobi, Kahawa West was fun as I was surrounded by loving parents who introduced us to church at a tender age and faith remains a significant part of my life.

