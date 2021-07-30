I live for travelling and helping others 

Daisy Rioba is a hodophile. She has amassed a huge online following thanks to her numerous trots around the globe in search of amusement, fun and adventure. She also runs a clothing store in Nairobi.

One thing I love about my hustle is that I get to meet new people and help them with their fashion needs.

One thing I would say to someone who has never been out of their hometown is, the world is too big to stay in one place.

I have been to 15 countries including Thailand, Italy, Dubai, Mexico and Croatia, and 21 states in the US.

I loved the trip to Mexico City more that all others. The blue waters, white sand, warm weather, tacos and margaritas ... such an enjoyable experience.

Many people talk of the beaches in Ibiza in Spain, but I would highly recommend Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It is so beautiful!

I can never get bored of visiting Italy. The food, its people, and the views are scenic. It is also the place where I found the love of my life.

Ironically, I enjoy sleeping in my bed more than in hotel rooms because I am so used to it.

When travelling, my top three travelling essentials are my passport, phone and credit cards.

What scares me most while on transit is being stopped for further scrutiny at Immigration. That sends shivers down my spine.

The most enlightening thing my tours have taught me is that every destination has something to offer, you just have to find it.