I like it when a guy tells me, ‘I love you’, actress Diana Luvanda

Diana grew up in Kaimosi, Vihiga County.





Naah! I was never a video vixen, to begin with. However, I tried it by appearing in Mr seed’s Yana Mwisho video song and on King Kaka featuring Rich Mavoko video where I really struggled. That’s when I realised it wasn’t my portion.





Society perceives video vixens as bad girls, but I think it depends on the person's character. They’re very decent and focused vixens out here so being bad doesn’t apply to everyone.





As an actress, I am very much proud of myself. I play the receptionist at the clinical health centre in the Netflix movie Country Queen. I portray Kanana on Antisocial showing on Showmax, Linet on Netflix Disconnect 2, and Fellas side chic in Zora.





Besides films, I have appeared in commercial adverts for brands such as Co-operative Bank, Naivas, and Tusker just to mention a few.





I am yet to land a lead role in a film but we have an upcoming project where I will feature as the main supporting character. I guess with time lead roles will come.





As a Gen Z, I find we are different from older generations. We speak our minds and make our decisions without too much pressure, unlike the older generation where parents would be so strict with anything one would opt to do.





What do I think about when I’m alone? Mmh! My future, how life would be when I give birth haha! Thinking about how I’m going to be successful in whatever I do.





Something good I regret having ever done for a guy I loved was accepting to be friends with his ex. Let’s just say Weuh! Kiliniramba. Story for another day.





The last gift I bought my man was a laptop bag. I love that he liked it.





How do I know he is the right guy for me? When he opens up about everything whether good or bad, respects you, isn’t afraid to show you off, is afraid to lose you and treats you right.





‘I love you’ is the affirmation I like to hear a guy say to me often.





My idea of an ideal perfect date night is long drives, music and dinner or sitting on the beach with those long conversations.





The first time I realised I was in love was when I would do anything for this guy.





I feel most loved when I’m a priority and treated right.





My mantra, ‘Be honest.’