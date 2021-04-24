I learnt she has had three exes, and I want to breakup

I am a guy who is 29, and I have been dating a girl for five years. I recently learnt of my girlfriend's past relationships which she mentioned during a deep conversation. She had never disclosed her past. In the past, she had said she had only been in one relationship, for which she kept on insisting on telling me. In our deep conversation, I learnt she had three exes. The issue has bothered me. I am wondering what other things she has been lying about. I planned to marry this girl but I am not sure anymore. She is a kind and caring person but am not sure if I want to settle down with someone who can lie and be convincing while at it. I feel disrespected and made a fool of. What more has she been hiding and lying about?

Davy









READERS ADVICE





There is a probability that she could not openly tell you about her past because of fears that you might leave her after she discloses it. Now that you have been in a relationship for a long period, the lady gathered trust in you and opened up. You should know that your girlfriend is now very open to you and is ready to open her heart. Take it positively and get on. Sit down with her and discuss the issue of openness, trust, and faithfulness.





Carlos Mutembei





Come on Davy? We all have our pasts, including you…right? When you got into a relationship with her to a point of entertaining marriage, you were satisfied that she's the one. I advise you to keep off from her past and concentrate on what you've been building together.





Eng Harrison Mwiti Guantai, Meru









It has taken your girlfriend five years to reveal this disturbing information to you, meaning had she decided to tell you in the early stages of your relationship you would have ended the whole thing, which she didn't want. So give your caring woman some assurance and she will willingly tell you all about her past because it looks like that is all you want to hear from her. And if you want to base your trust issues on this, be sure to work on your insecurities before you wed.

Juma Felix









It is normal to feel the way you are feeling after such a discovery. That is the aftermath of hidden packages affecting many relationships and marriages. Even so, you said you got the revelation of your girlfriend's past after having a deep conversation. I think this is what led to her disclosing the news. People won't open up wholly when you meet them. They take time to disclose as the relationship grows while they weigh in on how their partners will receive the news. You noted her goodness, don't stick to the past only. Find out why she took that long to break the news to you.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale









Davy, do you want to live in the past, present, or future? You seem to be so interested in the past which seems to shroud your future. How much of your past have you disclosed to her? Were you together when she dated the other guys? Unless you want to marry an angel, everybody has a past.

You claim she has very good attributes. Could you be looking for a reason to dump this girl and that's why her past has become so important now?

If you love this girl, forgive and forget so that you can concentrate on building a solid future together.

John Wambugu

















Well, they say you have to kiss many frogs before you find the right one. Well if you love that lady then don't fool yourself on looking back at her "exes as you say". People change and we should always give room for change. You need to sit down and talk. Dialogue is important before making any choices or decisions.





Charles Lucha









EXPERT'S TAKE

In my opinion, you are overthinking the matter and jumping the gun. Regardless of what she may have said, the truth is she finally found it safe to open up and reveal more about her past. That does not make her a liar, it makes her human. This is when she could open up so you need to recognise that your relationship has matured and people share their experiences at their own time. If indeed you want your marriage to work you must realise that she is human and not a programmable robot. There are things about your past you may not be willing to share or find relevant to share, should she judge you based on that or based on the possible future you can have and mold together? No man nor woman is perfect and if you were to leave her you might not find her qualities because pastures are not greener on the other side. Create a flexible environment where you can share anything without judgment. Do not allow inner insecurities to make you short-sighted and you let go of the one woman with whom you can evolve with. Relationships are not constant they mutate with every passing year. Concentrate on a prosperous future together.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor

















NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA

I've just come through a very dark period in my life. Last year, I lost my business and my relationship. I had pending loans and I was auctioned and fell into a deep depression. Thankfully my parents were extremely understanding, and with their help, and support from a professional source, I managed to get my life back on track. But, at the time, every friend I asked for help with work or money refused me. Even when I was feeling suicidal, my closest friends stopped returning my calls. Now I don't need anyone's help, I find that they are starting to reach out again. The problem is, I can't forget that they weren't there for me when it mattered. Am I being unreasonable?

Maurine





