I learnt she has had three exes, and I want to breakup

New Content Item (1)

I learnt she has had three exes, and I want to breakup Photo | Photosearch

What you need to know:

  • Regardless of what she may have said, the truth is she finally found it safe to open up and reveal more about her past
  • That does not make her a liar, it makes her human

I am a guy who is 29, and I have been dating a girl for five years. I recently learnt of my girlfriend's past relationships which she mentioned during a deep conversation. She had never disclosed her past. In the past, she had said she had only been in one relationship, for which she kept on insisting on telling me. In our deep conversation, I learnt she had three exes. The issue has bothered me. I am wondering what other things she has been lying about. I planned to marry this girl but I am not sure anymore. She is a kind and caring person but am not sure if I want to settle down with someone who can lie and be convincing while at it. I feel disrespected and made a fool of. What more has she been hiding and lying about?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.