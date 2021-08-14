I launched my business during the pandemic, here is what has worked for me

I launched my spa and salon business in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This was challenging, especially since the current business environment has not been very favourable to the majority of businesses. To get it right, I started by undertaking a business training course known as the SNBX 'Startup SME Roadmap'. This training gave me clarity on the business I stood the best chance to succeed in, the startup misconceptions I needed to avoid, and how I needed to muster my day-to-day operations and bookkeeping. I also learned that I needed to believe in myself first.

There was a time I would invest in ventures that I knew little or nothing about. These investments left me with burnt fingers. One of these ventures was the forex trading market where the possibility of making losses is extremely high. I ended up losing a significant amount of money. In the end, though, I learnt that I would never grow any wealth by putting my money in investment ideas and ventures I wasn't knowledgeable about just because they seemed to work out for other people, or just because it was what everyone else was investing in. Invest in what you can defend, and a market you can track. Research and due diligence should be your guiding principles.

I have saved on both the bank account and the money market. I started with the bank account. The bank seemed like the safest option. It also gave me the joy of watching my money increase after every deposit. What I didn't know was that my money wasn't growing much. I decided to give the money market a try and have not looked back since. Not only is my money appreciating at a higher rate than inflation, but it is also a safe and accessible way of saving.

You live your best life by making time for what is important to you. Give yourself adequate time to see the changes you want in life actualize. Be patient with yourself, be it in lifestyle changes, or financial makeover. Nothing good happens overnight. Mentorship is a powerful tool. In business, be careful not to put money ahead of solutions. Money alone will not sustain you.

One of the biggest mistakes budding entrepreneurs make is failing to pay attention to the type of problem their business idea is seeking to solve. Or providing solutions that are already in the market and charging higher rates than what is in the market. To be successful, your business idea, and goals must be well measured and realistic. It is also important for you to stay persistent and proactive. This is what has gotten me to where I am now.

