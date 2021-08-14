I launched my business during the pandemic, here is what has worked for me

Edna Gakii is the founder and Head Spa Therapist at eKiki Salon and Spa

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Edna Gakii is the founder and Head Spa Therapist at eKiki Salon and Spa, a spa and beauty business based in Nairobi
  • The business focuses on services such as body toning, weight loss, and anti-aging skincare services.

I launched my spa and salon business in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This was challenging, especially since the current business environment has not been very favourable to the majority of businesses. To get it right, I started by undertaking a business training course known as the SNBX 'Startup SME Roadmap'. This training gave me clarity on the business I stood the best chance to succeed in, the startup misconceptions I needed to avoid, and how I needed to muster my day-to-day operations and bookkeeping. I also learned that I needed to believe in myself first.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.