I impregnated her a month after meeting, now she wants to get rid of the baby

I am Xerlly, and I’m currently volunteering as a teacher at a certain high school. I have a girlfriend whom we have dated for three months, and I impregnated her two months ago. The girl fears that she might be disowned by her family members, I told her I will take responsibility for my actions but she wants to get rid of the baby and the pregnancy is almost three months. What should I do?









READER’S ADVICE





Three months is a rather short time to have dated enough to determine on whether to pick someone as a life partner. The truth is, your girlfriend does not appear ready for a lifetime commitment with you. Talk her into keeping the baby and stand firm. You never know, she could be testing your patience and understanding. Take your time.





W. Kagochi Kuira, Counselor Nyeri, Kenya













A three-month-old relationship with a three months pregnancy sounds unique but nevertheless, the milk is already on the floor and abortion will not be the best way out. Her fear of her parents confirms that she is at her tender age. Just sit her down for a mature talk, and if possible involve one of her friends and assure her of your seriousness by owning up to the mess (as she refers to it). Better still let her move to your house and immediately initiate an engagement between your parents and hers. Good luck.





Andrew Kiriago













You did wrong by engaging in premarital sex with your girlfriend. Every decision has a consequence. Since it has already occurred, you need to take the bull by its horns by going to your girlfriend's home and explaining yourself. Your girlfriend fears her family's reaction and I believe if this is sorted she won't terminate the pregnancy.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale









How do you want to control a situation in someone else hands? Maybe you should file a case with evidence to the authority and the child will get protection from the state. But the last time I checked a serious woman rarely discloses her pregnancy termination if she wants to terminate it. I don’t think your girlfriend is serious about her pregnancy allegations. All in all, you can involve her family, and have a one-on-one sitting, since the goose is out of the closet. You are among the first men I'm seeing who is following up on a goal after scoring. My friend, we retreat to celebrate when this happens and it’s the work of the scored team to get helter-skelter with the match. You say you are stressed. Are you the one carrying the pregnancy? What's wrong with you my friend?





Cyrus Njenga













EXPERT’S TAKE





The big debate on being pro-life lingers upon you and so does the practicality of situations in life. In my opinion, your period of courtship has been too short for you to dive into the realm of parenthood. Lust has led you here and not the promise of life together. It may feel right to want to support her by as time goes you may feel indifferent when the pressures overwhelm you. There is still an opportunity to terminate the pregnancy and revisit parenthood later. However, once she gives birth there is no turning back. You have to consider her fears and also the fact that perhaps there are things she would like to achieve before jumping into motherhood. Wanting to take responsibility for your actions is great however that may be the one decision that seals a long future of resentment for each other when the nobility wears out.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor

















NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA





I am Harry, currently a student at the University, and I am in a dilemma. Is it a wise idea if I ask my mum to reveal my real dad? I have tried reaching my relatives from my mum's side to tell me but my efforts have been futile.

The reasons why I want to know are:

1. I need someone who will advise me, and share my painful experience because since I joined campus I have been stressed. My uncles abandoned me since I joined campus, so the burden of paying the fees and buying stationeries has been my own.

2. I am residing at my uncaring stepdad’s home. He stopped paying my fees when I was in class six.

In my view, my real unknown dad would be better off as he might chip in to pay part of my university fees, advise me, and also guide me. My mum was married off to my poor step dad so she survives by doing odd jobs to feed her family. Kindly, is it advisable to ask the same from your mum? I have heard it's a taboo but I am not sure.

Kindly advice. Please hide my identity.

Have a pressing relationship dilemma or want to give advice? Email us at [email protected]