Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I have had to fend off dwarf fetish perverts says Rose, a little person

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • "Some men approach me on the street and tell me, "I wouldn't mind having sex with you, it would be different," says Rose Wachira, 26 a businesswoman based in Nairobi
  • Despite the challenges of being a little person, she has learnt to love herself and accept her condition 

"From the moment I was born, people kept staring at me and saying, 'Oh, God.' When I was born, my parents told me that the nurse exclaimed, "She is too tiny, she might be a dwarf." My parents didn't know what that meant until I got to school. My height had stagnated despite me being in grade 1. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.