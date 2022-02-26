I have found a niche in domestic tourism for my photography business

Eliud Ng’ang’a, the founder of Ng’ash Sage Photography and lead creative photographer. He is also an visual video content producer, specializing in documentaries, and advertisements for SMEs and the hospitality industry. Photo | Pool


By  Simon Mburu

It has taken me eight years to get my business where it is today. This is because I have funded the business directly through my own money. Growing a dream is not easy. When I started, I had to make people believe in my craft. I was new in the business and there were other prominent names whose services people were attached to. To retain my customers, acquire new ones and get referrals, I had to upgrade my equipment. In this business, compromising on quality is the sure bet to failure. When pitching to corporates, I also found it hard to access the top decision makers. This was because of the processes involved which are very time consuming.

