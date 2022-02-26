I have found a niche in domestic tourism for my photography business

It has taken me eight years to get my business where it is today. This is because I have funded the business directly through my own money. Growing a dream is not easy. When I started, I had to make people believe in my craft. I was new in the business and there were other prominent names whose services people were attached to. To retain my customers, acquire new ones and get referrals, I had to upgrade my equipment. In this business, compromising on quality is the sure bet to failure. When pitching to corporates, I also found it hard to access the top decision makers. This was because of the processes involved which are very time consuming.

Parents have a great influence on how their children handle money as grownups. This is the reason why I rarely make any huge money mistakes. I come from a family where you put money where there is value. As such, most of the money decisions I have personally made have been well informed.

I currently do not have a method for saving money. I use the bank and reinvest a large percentage of my net incomes into the business. I have learned to never fear using money, but to be wise when using it. Also, it is important to allow a few people on your money making table. You can do this by building trustworthy networks and partnerships. I have learned that this world is a battleground. You must be ready to fight for your space. Never sit back and have the proverbial self-pity moment! It will never make your situation any better.

I founded my business in December 2013. I started with a camera that I was gifted by my uncle, and one client known as Anne Wambui who believed in my craft. I still remember my first shoot with her at the 14 Falls in Thika, Kiambu County. Previously, I had been employed at Aslan Adventures and Digital Opportunity Trust. However, all through, I seemed to find small opportunities that I utilised as side hustles. I knew that my heart was in entrepreneurship.

One of my greatest business moments has been working for a team of business ladies who do leisure travels. These corporate women have been my greatest influence in the delivery of quality works and creative improvement and renovation. We have also travelled to places such as Egypt for business and travel experiences photography. Further, I have worked on short documentaries such as Rebirth of a Queen. Looking back, I should have reached out to hotels for content creation. Now that I am doing this, I believe that it would have given me an edge over my competitors, as well as boosted my business revenue. There’s also a lot of unexplored domestic tourism that I should have tapped into much earlier. But I held back from doing all this and procrastinated wondering what other people would think.

For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]