I have fought for her two times, but I’m not sure she loves me

When I met my girlfriend she was ready for me. Since I didn’t have enough money she was ready to finance me. She gave me everything I needed. Those days I was a bit busy in college and she volunteered to look for a job. I trusted her with everything. I did not see anything strange with that. Her love was far beyond any suspicion.

After some time, someone told me that she was married, so I should not focus on her. She confirmed it herself. A week later she told me that she only wanted to see if I could fight for her. That she was joking. Love is all about fun and this was not strange to me. Three months later, someone else came with the same message. This one was true because her phone was off and when I managed to talk to her she told me that she had already made the decision. This one was true. This time around she was bold enough.

In the previous engagement, I tried to fight for her and I won the battle easily. She was still on my side, that's why it was possible. This time around it was very challenging that I almost lost her. I mastered the courage since I had won her the first time round. It took some time but I won. She agreed to my request. She is back. She has assured me that everything is fine but since she came back she has changed. Her communication is low. What could be the reason? Is she just pretending to be on my side? Am I forcing her? Is it because love in the first days is exciting? Perhaps I am expecting more from her than I deserve. She might be on my side only because we are in the initial stages while she may have worked on her next move. What should I do to fully get her back? I specifically need her and not anybody else. She is so special.

















READER’S ADVICE





Love is not to be forced, it’s natural. From your narration, this is not the person meant for you and it is like you are compelling her to be with you. As much as I agree that there are women who play hard to get this one of yours is not playing, she is serious. There is no chemistry between the two of you so seat down evaluate your situation and make a sound decision that you won't regret in marriage.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale













This woman is nothing special; she is just a wily lady who is taking advantage of a naive and hopelessly infatuated man to even scores with her husband. You are being used and the fastest way you can get out of that equation, the healthier for you. This is somebody's wife, mark you. And yes, you talk too much.

Zack Omoro





You have never won her, she's the one who chooses when to have you as she gets "married" whenever she needs variety. Why insist on sharing her with other men? You say she's so special but if you want a serious partner, open your eyes wide, and you will see she is not the one. All the best.

W. Kagochi Kuira, Counselor Nyeri









EXPERT’S TAKE

I have read your story multiple times and what stands out is your reference to winning. Perhaps there should be less competition and more focus on the time spent together and the fun you have together. Let us assume she lives another life whether married or not. That dynamic is most likely what made your relationship more attractive in the beginning stages but once the goal was about ownership and exclusivity it killed the thrill. The thrill generates what you perceive as love which is the human level of attention received or given. When you minus the thrill, you will find that love as a solo ingredient can weaken your entire bond. Stop monitoring and trying to own her. What matters are the moments you spend together. Also stop listening to external influences they will only assure your doom. You said it yourself. Love is about fun. So concentrate on the fun and excitement of being an item without micromanaging every aspect of your separate lives.





Relationship Counsellor, Maurice Matheka









NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA





Hey, I’m Rachael, I am based in Nairobi and I just turned 26. I am a pharmacist by profession. I have one baby girl who is six and am looking for a potential and serious man aged between 28 to 34years. He should be hard working, respectful, loving, caring, and ready to settle down.

You can reach me on [email protected]









Have a pressing relationship dilemma or want to give advice? Email us at [email protected]