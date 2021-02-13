Janet Matheri
Francis Nderitu

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I have been married for 17 years and we're still on honeymoon

By  Carolyne Munano

What you need to know:

  • The first two years of marriage were full of constant arguments.
  • In our third year of marriage, I had had enough of living a façade. 
  • We had a candid conversation with my husband and luckily we were on the same page about the need to make changes in our marriage
  • Our marriage works because we have learnt the importance of constant communication.

"I met my husband, 24 years ago while in college. He made his intention of making me his wife clear from the word go and pursued me till I gave in. We were great friends and I developed an intense love for him and went ahead to get married in 2003. I grew up in a family where we were taught to speak out and lead. I didn't think for a moment that those qualities would hurt my marriage.

