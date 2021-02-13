I have been married for 17 years and we're still on honeymoon

"I met my husband, 24 years ago while in college. He made his intention of making me his wife clear from the word go and pursued me till I gave in. We were great friends and I developed an intense love for him and went ahead to get married in 2003. I grew up in a family where we were taught to speak out and lead. I didn't think for a moment that those qualities would hurt my marriage.

The first two years of marriage were full of constant arguments. I am a strong-willed go-getter and submission was a difficult noun. I could not understand why I had to consult anyone before I made decisions, yet we were both well-educated and almost at the same financial level. I remember days I would drive home because I missed my parents, without consulting my husband and that would upset him.

Other times I would fix a leaking tap when I felt my husband was taking too long to sort the issue.

Before the marriage, I made decisions about my expenses, if to call a plumber or what time I should get home, and I was at a loss on why I needed to consult, let alone have them make the decisions. How was I supposed to be okay with this?

Within the period of frustration - we did have our happy moments - instead of dealing with the issues, we would brush them off and go about our days portraying the 'happily married couple 'image. I mean, married couples are never meant to show their scars, least they are termed as failures, right? Wrong.

Sorting out differences

In our third year of marriage, I had had enough of living a façade. We had a candid conversation with my husband and luckily we were on the same page about the need to make changes in our marriage to make it work, really be happy together, and create a conducive environment to raise our children.

Submission to my husband became my mission. I accepted that just like an organisation functionality is dependent on a hierarchy structure, so was a marriage institution and so I had to allow my husband to be the head of the family-like is expected. I would visit older couples and take notes and was amazed at the submission level they portrayed.

As I learnt how to be submissive, he was also able to identify his struggles and better understand mine. We also did a SWOT analysis on our marriage, which we still do to date. We discussed how to make the marriage work and attended counselling.

Fourteen years later today, we are still on our honeymoon. We still have friction, which is normal because marriage involves two different individuals coming together to accomplish something greater than themselves.

Our marriage works because we have learnt the importance of constant communication. We still go out on dates and have loads of fun. We ensure that we have time to discuss our visions, goals, aspirations, and what we look forward to in ten years. We plan anything concerning the family together.

Money agreements

People say, the husband's income is ours and the wife's income is hers, which I differ with. Finances are a great marriage deal-breaker, so we have learnt to plan finances together.

In 2020 I joined the fearless institution and one requirement to graduate was writing a book. I had my book Navigating the First Years of Marriage published. It is a book about my life experience to help newlyweds navigate their new institution, hopefully without making the same mistakes I made and the mistakes of other couples featured in the book. I encourage couples going through a hard time to speak out and work through their marital problems, to make their marriages thrive.

They say if you want to go fast go alone, but if you want to go further go together. Working through marriage is easier when we have like-minded people to encourage and offer hope.

My passion to secure marriages gave birth to a blog and a Facebook page Making Marriage Fun. I share about the importance of finding ways to make marriage fun and the work it takes to build a functional happy marriage. I believe we are meant to have fun in marriage.

We all need to work on ourselves and know we are complete as individuals. No one will ever make you happy, it has to start with you. No one will complete you, you have to live a life where you know you are complete and we all need to have realistic expectations on marriage. Then and only then can marriages be fun and fruitful. Do a SWOT analysis about your life and use the information to build you if you are single and your marriage if you are hitched.