I have a wife and a side chick, but I feel I need a new love

I am turning 35 this year, and I am in turmoil because, I feel, for the next phase of my life I need a new partner.

Now, I have a baby mama, we've been together since I was 19, literally 16 years of my life, she's blessed me with two kids. She is five years older than I.

Over the years we've grown apart and I don't want to blame her for anything. Let's just assume am the bad guy. She is amazing. However, I feel my time with her needs to end.

I also got into what I think, now is an unwise relationship with a younger woman, a colleague ... yeah I know... Typical. And I thought she was amazing, but I've been feeling like this is not the right move for me. I stooped low when I should have aimed high. She is gorgeous but as time passes I feel she wouldn't be with me if not for the lifestyle I offer her. If I were broke, I would not have dated.

I decided to take time away and think. And I feel, yes I need to break things off with these women. I am willing to support the transition, but for my own mental health, I feel neither of these women is good for me.

I am thinking my baby mama can have a regular stipend of Sh80,000 for raising my children, but with NO intimacy.

For the mpango, I was thinking I give her a one-time payout of Sh100,000 to sh150,000 for her to forget me.

I think this is fair. But I am worried for my kids most, and the women's emotional health... Lakini pesa ni sabuni... and I think it's enough. And since they see me as an ATM anyway, I think it's a perfect solution for me to buy my space and find peace.

I want to do this so that I give love a chance. I want to fall in love with a strong woman and I don't want her to come into this mess... I'd want to be loved again.. and no I'm not gay... But straight men need love too.

I don't want to have another affair, but to find a woman with whom I won't need to have an affair, someone, I can love and be loved back by. Is it possible in this generation? I'd be looking for a woman ready to settle in a year's time. This is my vision for 2023.

Is it bad that I want a woman with no children despite me having two? Should I adjust my standards or accept the reality and languish in this situation straining my mental health?

I think I am worth a woman who would value hard work and love me. I want a true partner, but where will I get her?

And how do I tell these two women, that I have had enough without blood being spilled?





Jack Daniels Omondi





















READERS ADVICE









Labeling yourself the bad guy after having spent 16 years with a woman and siring two children makes you look selfish. This is a relationship you started while you were not stable financially so do not fake the excuse that she is with you now because of your money. All this woman wants is a decent life for your two children and you are at liberty to do that without any compromise. So you have the option to end the relationship with the mother of your two children but factor in your full responsibility to them. As for the second woman it is commendable you have noted it was unwise to have her in your life but that does not mean you use your money as the only avenue to end the relationship. Have a chat with her by giving her valid reasons as to why you feel you want to terminate the relationship without involving monetary compensation. When done you will have to evaluate every single aspect of your dating expectations as you consider taking enough time before you start dating another different woman again.

Juma Felix









You can't correct the future before you evaluate your past. Ask yourself what led to your current predicament lest you jump from frying pan to fire. Never let your money control you, and be the boss of your precious life. Remember, 'You attract what you are.'

If you want a true partner, start by being true to yourself. On your desire to get a woman with no children while you have two, I think this is okay. There are women who would embrace that. I wish you all the best.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale









EXPERT'S TAKE

Unless one lives in a bubble of illusions, life is not a straight line. It is normal to fall in and out of love or affection for another. I feel that you should take a break from relationships. I do not think your affair with the younger woman was a bad idea initially, it feels like the relationship has just run its course hence your decision to quit. Do not burden yourself with guilt. The past choices had to be to get you to this point. Your priority as you find your balance and peace of mind should be on securing the welfare of your children in harmony with their mother. The monetary value that matters is the investment towards your children. It is up to you if you want to leave any woman, including your mistress money. However, do not be indebted to them once you break up as this looks like they were doing you a favour.

The truth is, a woman seeks security from a man, the only difference is between a woman who drains you and a woman who builds you. The future love you are searching for will not be a plug-and-play scenario and cannot be packaged as you wish. You will most likely evaluate character traits you may like from a pool of women as opposed to the odds of meeting that perfection you describe by chance. Take a break from heavy emotions and sit back and relax as you explore what is out there.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor













NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA

My wife is pregnant and denies me conjugal rights. Do you think the pregnancy is the cause and what should I do?

Tanko





Have a pressing relationship dilemma or want to give advice? Email us at [email protected]



