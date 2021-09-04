I had to overcome fear to make it in the real estate business

Terry Ng'ang'a is a real estate investment expert, advisor and coach. She is also a realtor and director at Property Hall Investment Ltd which deals with buying and selling of land and other properties. Photo | Pool

I used to think I needed the total amount to acquire an asset. I have lost out on some very good land because I thought I needed the total amount required to make the purchase. With time I came to realise that I can make a payment plan with the seller and this gave me the energy and the determination to complete the transaction.

