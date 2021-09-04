I had to overcome fear to make it in the real estate business

I used to think I needed the total amount to acquire an asset. I have lost out on some very good land because I thought I needed the total amount required to make the purchase. With time I came to realise that I can make a payment plan with the seller and this gave me the energy and the determination to complete the transaction.

Customer satisfaction has been critical to my success and progress. Some of my proudest moments include seeing clients successfully develop the property they acquire from my firm. The majority of my client base is made up of return customers and referrals. Put your customer first and the returns will be inevitable.





Fear made me procrastinate on many things. Fear of whether I am good enough or whether I will make it. I have always wanted to sell property from when I cleared school. I never put all my energy into it. All is not lost because I have gained immense expertise and confidence. I have learnt so much from others and now I am bringing in my best version.





My best saving method so far has been purchasing what I really need. This gives me more money to put into savings. Accountants are very slow in spending and being one of them, I take my time planning. I practice delayed gratification and live below my means. Never depend on a single income and check your gifts and talents and find out which ones you can monetise.





I live by the mantra 'Feel the fear, but do it anyway!' Fortune favours the brave. Believe in your capabilities, take calculated risks, and never fear failure as it is part of learning. Be honest and trustworthy. Also, respect, treat, and pay your employees well. It will give you peace of mind and they will help you achieve your goals.





Take 100 percent responsibility for your life. Fear is on the other side of success. Have a written plan and take action. Keep reading and keep the right company. Saving is not an investment. Investing in real estate will give you passive income and help you reach your financial goals and secure your desired future. It also helps you build generational wealth. Lastly, get to experience the 8th wonder of the world according to Albert Einstein - The compound effect of money. Money makes money. Start early and have delayed gratification. The best time to start is NOW.

