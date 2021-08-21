I got into an early marriage to fill the void after my father abandoned me

Winter Akoth, 34, is passionate about impacting the lives of teenagers. Photo | Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Having been neglected by her father because of being a girl, Winter Akoth, 34, discovered her passion for giving hope to teenagers 
  • In 2020, she founded Truevine International organisation to empower teenagers and their parents

"I truly treasure my mother's sacrifice to ensure I became the woman I am today. The lack of a father figure caused me a lot of emotional and psychological pain as I often wondered why my father would abandon my mother because of giving birth to only girls and preferring to marry two other wives who had boys from previous relationships.

