I ghosted a guy after he said he loved me on our second date, Podcaster Karigoh Gateere

Someone once questioned ‘Why is my Twitter bio busy because it reads Plug, Orgasm, Whitecap, Podcast, Gin bla bla’. Well I'm a blend of many things, I am not identified by a drink or lifestyle or my career, what you see is what you get and because life is for the living why not live through it and not by it?









Without titles, I describe myself as a babe who lives her truth, a storyteller, absolutely fun and loves money, so working smart is what I practice every day.









What happens at the UnpRAWvoked podcast is that you get to own your voice, because nobody can tell a better story about you but YOU. This space has been an eye-opener for myself and my listener, living truth in others’ experiences.













Why would one even care to listen to UnpRawvoked? Well because it's an authentic podcast. I have one mantra with UnpRAWvoked, always tell the truth, no lies, controversy is a must!





There's a huge misconception that all I speak about on the podcast is sex. Bruh! just go listen, you'll be blown away. Listen to the first episode that pops up and share feedback.









Character development pushed me into podcasting. It was 2016/2017 when I was going through a transition. Weuh, it was what I call character development 101 and it wasn’t only with my love life but generally with my career, my health and relationships.





Enters 2019 I had been offered a radio job and was so excited that I turned down two other offers. Things didn’t go well and because I still wanted my voice out I began UnpRAWvoked on 17 September 2019 with zero budget. We are now four. I say a day at a time.









Podcasts seem to be the new thing in Kenya. I have been asked this so many times but there’s nothing new under the sun, what sets us apart is our authenticity. I am not everyone's cup of tea that I know but all I need is to just give one person hope. When you're authentic it's more rewarding.





My win is building a platform from zero budget to now receiving endorsements, paid partnerships and barter trades. I have learnt that consistency is the standards and values you place for yourself and not society.





I have learnt that when you do what you love, you inevitably stand out and folks will want to tap into that energy. Staying true to yourself always gives you results that are positive and long-lasting.









There is a general feeling that cancelling of men is very loud when compared to women. I say yes, and this is because men were created to be the head; Provide, Protect, Promote, Priest and Prophet. So when a man fails you will be called out.





But hey! Nobody says women shouldn't be called out, men just enjoy making situations about them when it doesn't apply. So, call out the Babes too. Alaar.













I said what I said, men deserve nothing. I mean, I live in a world where men have decided they shall not take care of women. Can we resuscitate chivalry? The moment you are male and lack chivalry; you definitely deserve zero!





I know I tweet a lot about love relationships because when I love, I love. Love is what grounds me. I'm in a healthy relationship, and I'm a huge believer to keep those that give you love close.





It's taken me five to six years to finally get back on the dating scene.





Dudes have dropped some of the sweetest pick-up lines on me. There is one who said, "Let me take care of you so you don't need to work a day in your life". Kumbe the G was all about doing laundry (wash-wash)













I’m as tough as my tweets. Boy, I'm tough. I’m very much so. I may be short but I am mighty. I'm a last born and I am loved therefore I always know I have my back, twice as much.









Here this, my funniest break-up story. This G randomly told me he loves me. Twice. Yet I even didn’t know where he lives or works and he is saying these words on our third date. I was like boy adios! I ghosted him.









A moment I am so proud of myself was when I accepted my mental health diagnosis. Mental health is a conversation I have every other day, so living in its truth and acknowledging I'm not perfect is an experience that makes me wake up and keep moving.



