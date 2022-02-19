Prime

I found my business passion after getting fired

Maureen Amakabane is a consultant in business development, marketing and digital literacy. She runs the 'Nyayomomssokos' online marketplace. Photo | Pool

By  Dudley Muchiri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

There was a work policy at the food company that you could not get pregnant within the first year of employment, at the pain of being fired

Growing up in Nairobi, Maureen Amakabane had a comfortable life by all means; a good house, access to good healthcare and education, and at least three meals a day – the typical life of a middle income family in Kenya. But despite her comforts, or perhaps because of them, she took life without much seriousness, and she was quite uninspired.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.