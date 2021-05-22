I find it very difficult to live a fake lifestyle

Someone once asked, who's that one person I always seek advice from. I wonder why people do that, because I don’t. That would be living someone else's life. I trust my instincts and decisions.





The riskiest sacrifice I have ever made for the sake of my acting career is leaving my daughter for long hours. The shoots can be crazy sometimes forcing you to be away from the things you love.





If I ever lived in a tribal society, a role I would play between a hunter, a gatherer, a shaman and a chieftain, a hunter would do. I don't like easy characters. I love challenges. Being a hunter would make me do more.





Virtual lessons I have picked about fame is that someone can be your fan today, but when things go south the day after, they transition to a chief troller. The keyboard warriors.





My most used emojis are love, laughter and dance. I laugh a lot, I’m deeply in love and dancing is a passion for me.

Nyce Wanjeri is an actress who broke into the limelight playing Shiro in the comic TV series Auntie Boss Photo | Pool







The silliest thing I got nostalgic about is beating up boys during my high school days. Nowadays I can't hurt even a fly. Perhaps someone needs to get me a fighting character. Kidding though. Let's not choose violence. It's for the weak.









A career I would wish not to see my daughter pursue is being an undertaker.





One event in my life that would make a good movie is my life story after my father passed on.





A movie that everyone else around me has seen but not me is the Game of Thrones series. I just couldn't stand it.





Something most people do so easily but I find it very difficult is living a fake lifestyle.





My version of ‘There are two people in this word’ would be ‘There is no grey area. You're either one thing, or the extreme opposite of it.



My most embarrassing celebrity crush is Chris Brown. I was disappointed when he assaulted Rihanna. After the incident I felt stupid having had DMed him on Facebook asking if he would date me. hahaha. Well this happened when I was in high school.









Three things you shouldn’t ask a lady is her age. It’s not cool. Two, her payslip unless you're her partner and lastly, if she wants gifts. Every woman loves gifts I’m yet to meet one who doesn’t.





Feedback to the editor: satmag@ke.nationmedia.com