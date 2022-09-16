I feel unhappy and empty after I retired from my government job

Q: I retired from a government job early last year. I had really saved for my retirement. My children are all grown and I felt contented that I will have the time on my own during retirement. I have traveled severally, done shopping and all things that make me happy. Of late I have been feeling drained. I do not have an interest in making myself happy again. I feel empty. I’m even missing my workplace. I keep worrying about how I will face the future. Is this what people go through after retirement?

A: It looks like you gave a lot of thought to planning for the financial aspects of your retirement, but you greatly overlooked the psychological impact of leaving work. It is key you embrace this change that has happened in your life which means you need to adjust your attitude. You should consider retirement as a journey rather than a destination. Allow yourself time to figure everything out or change direction if necessary. You can also adjust your attitude by focusing on what you are gaining during your retirement period than on what you are losing. Note that there is no best way to respond when dealing with such major life changes, so do not try to bully yourself into feeling a certain way about retirement. When you feel angry, sad, anxious, grief-stricken, or a mix of emotions, try to acknowledge and accept what you are feeling and you will find that even the most intense or unpleasant emotions will soon pass. Avoid being idle as it will add to your emotional drain. As you try to manage this, start redefining your identity through non-work-related activities and relationships. You can become a mentor, or volunteer your services. This will help expand your social network, boost your self-worth, and improve your health. Additionally, it can also be a great opportunity to pass on some of the skills you have learned during your professional life.