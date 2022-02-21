Breaking News: Surrender guns or face arrest, DCI warns Wanjigi

I feel my wife manipulated me into having children with her

What you need to know:

I have realised that I no longer have feelings for her and she has been wanting to have another child. 

I try to avoid sleeping with her but I didn’t succeed so I will soon be a father again.

My name is Jibeen from South Sudan. I met my partner when she was still at the senior school. After three years of our relationship, she started conditioning me to have unprotected sex with her to demonstrate that I loved her. One day we had unprotected sex and the following day she informed me that she could be pregnant because she was on her fertile window when we had sex.

