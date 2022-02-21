I feel my wife manipulated me into having children with her

My name is Jibeen from South Sudan. I met my partner when she was still at the senior school. After three years of our relationship, she started conditioning me to have unprotected sex with her to demonstrate that I loved her. One day we had unprotected sex and the following day she informed me that she could be pregnant because she was on her fertile window when we had sex.





Immediately, I rushed to the pharmacy and bought her P2 pills, a method of contraception to prevent pregnancy but for my surprise she refused to take the pills even after I incessantly begged her to.





A month later, a doctor’s test confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. I requested that she gets rid of the baby since I was not ready to start a family with her. Furthermore, she was still a student.





Out of my family pressure, I took up the responsibility of taking care of her and supported her University education in Nairobi. I spent I lot of money on school fees and rent. On completion of her studies, she turned down my request to stay back at home and joined me here in Nairobi. We have been fighting over trivial things—I have realised that I no longer have feelings for her and she has been wanting to have another child. I try to avoid sleeping with her but I didn’t succeed so I will soon be a father again.





Now I feel cheated by having two children with her. I believe starting a family need two people to be on the same page but we are not. This was her decision as we did not discuss and she is just stringing me into it. I am stressed and I feel that I am not in a balanced relationship.





Jibeen









READERS ADVICE





My friend, this lady just identified you as an inseminator and is just using you. Furthermore, you've indicated that you didn't have feelings for her. I suggest that that you leave her and start a new chapter. Of course there are consequences that will follow you - in form of children's support.

Benjamin Kibias, Nairobi













Your cases stretches the imagination and points to a possibility that you are an unassertive person who can easily be exploited. I suspect that the woman’s actions are engineered by the larger family keen to have you start and keep a family. I suggest that you cultivate a more forceful and assertive stance in your dealings and strive to accept the products of your loins; and yes, learn to accommodate your wife. There can be love after marriage.

Zack Omoro, Kitengela









Jibeen, it is always very important to have a say in what you do. Looking at your situation, she always suggested stuff and you did it. Otherwise, you should have stood your ground. Anyway, there is no need for crying over spilt milk. You having been with the lady for more than three years which is in my opinion, a good period to have known someone. That said, work on the current situation and engineer your marriage back to a healthy relationship because you already have two children with her.

Oria Oria





As the bible puts it, “two can't walk together unless they have agreed.” You failed to seal the loop holes which were evident from the beginning and now there is little you can do to salvage the situation. You have gone too far to turn and go back. If you think otherwise, you will be subjecting your children to a bad future. I advise you to cultivate love and unity in your family.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale.













The woman you are talking about wanted an arrangement with you to make her your wife but it looks like that was not your plan and that is why your marriage is based on her demands and not on mutual agreement. You spent three years in a relationship with no feelings for her yet you decided to tag her along and as they say every action has a reaction, these are the results. You have two children with a woman you do not love. Now, you need to take care of your children, their mother and focus on raising your family. A conversation with her through counselling will help shape your marriage and forget whatever happened as you concentrate on how to better your young family.

Juma Felix





EXPERT’S TAKE





I would like to play devil's advocate as I assess what led to your predicament. As the older guy, you were attracted to a young woman and you began relations with her. You now realise you have no feelings for her but there was an initial attraction and that was the beginning of your present dilemma. After having sex, it would be impossible for her to confirm pregnancy the next day so she may have hoped for that probability which was confirmed after the doctor’s visit. You further slept with her after she indicated the desire for another child. I believe you bit more than you could chew and you need to take responsibility of the choices you made. You do not need to play family if your heart is not in it but make sure you take care of your children’ future.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor













NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA









We have been married for a few years now. Recently I received a call from a woman who alleged that my wife had an affair with her husband. She had all sorts of evidence: audio clip, photos, video clips and a bank statement showing money that her husband has been sending to my wife. She is her ex-boyfriend. I feel cheated and betrayed. I am on the verge of saying is enough and calling it quits on our marriage.

SIMON

Have a pressing relationship dilemma or want to give advice? Email us at [email protected]



