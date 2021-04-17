I faked pregnancy because he wanted a child and he is mad that I lied

Photo | Pool

What you need to know:

  • There are financial implications that come with having a baby and this does affect your studies and future
  • If you have to be pregnant to please him then that is not a healthy relationship

My boyfriend wanted to have a child with me. We are college students at different institutions. I acted as if I had agreed, and when I later told him I was pregnant, he was very proud and happy. A month ago he realised that I wasn't pregnant, and I had lied to him. I had faked a pregnancy test, so he believed. Once he realised I had lied he now wants to break up with me and I'm afraid of losing him. Please advise me. 

