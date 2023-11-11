I earn Sh59,000 but only send mum Sh3,000; What am I doing wrong?

My name is Jason. I am 31. I earn a net salary of Sh59,800. I live in Dagoretti but work in town. I am not married but I have a baby mama with one child.

My expenses are as follows: Rent Sh10,000, Food Sh9,000, Transport Sh5,000 to Sh8,000 (I have a Suzuki Alto), child Sh8,000, Airtime Sh1,500, Entertainment (Alcohol and Girlfriend) Sh18,000, Mother Sh3,000, Clothes Sh2,000.

Although I have been working for the last five years, I have nothing to show for it. My biggest achievement is my Suzuki Alto. I would like to buy a plot, build, start a family and generate more income like some of my friends. I would also like to improve my mum’s house in the village. Please help.

Chacha Nyaigoti Bichang’a, a financial coach at Chachanomics Consulting Firm and the author of Mastering Your Money

Your total expenditure is Sh50,000 against a net salary of Sh59,800. As a result, Sh9,800 is unaccounted for which implies you do not track your money on a daily basis.

You have three major financial challenges: You operate without a clear budget, you are living beyond your means and you have no clear saving and investment plan.

To achieve your goals, apply the following habits:

One, cut down on overspending. You are spending a colossal Sh18,000 that translates to 30 per cent of your income on entertainment. Reduce by half and you will save Sh9,000 or more.

Rent consumes Sh10,000, (17 per cent of your income), which is slightly more than the recommended average of 15 per cent. Consider reducing it to about Sh7,000 by moving to a cheaper house because you are single. This will help you save around Sh3,000.

On food, you can review your eating habits, stop frequent eat outs, carry packed lunch, and do bulk shopping. You will save around Sh2,000. Do not use your car all the time, travel off peak and do car-pooling which will substantially cut down on the car fuel expenses. You can save around Sh1,500 per month.

You spend five per cent of your income on your mother. You could maintain this amount by cutting down a Sh1,500 on the allocation for alcohol and girls.

Note, the amount you’re helping your mum with is way less than what you’re spending on alcohol and girlfriend. This is not very wise. You do not need to buy clothes every month but you can do so once in three to six months and this will help you save Sh2,000.

Once you do a financial audit of your expenditure, you will remain with a disposal sum of Sh19,000 that can be channeled to savings and investments.

Two, draft a budget and track your money. Use the 50/30/20 rule to guide you on how to do the allocations. Prioritise saving by channeling 30 per cent (Sh18,000) to a money market savings account (Sh8,000), and Sacco deposits (Sh10,000). Second, channel 50 per cent (Sh29,900) to basic needs such as food, rent, airtime, utilities and transport.

Third, channel 20 per cent (around Sh11,800) to your baby’s child support. Third, set short-term, medium-term and long-term financial goals. Some of the short-term goals could be to cut down on unnecessary expenses, start saving in a Sacco and money market fund.

Medium-term goals may include marrying, taking a loan and buying a plot in a town of your choice then building. Long-term investment goals include taking a 10-15 years’ life cover where you may decide to contribute Sh4,000 per month.