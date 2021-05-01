Pension savings
File | Nation Media Group

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I earn Sh45,000, save Sh500, and want to own a plot. Where do I start?

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Each month, Saturday Magazine will feature a reader’s money challenge. The reader will give us an honest breakdown of their finances, and our experts will give easy tips on exactly how to tackle their money issue or goal. So, gather your favourite drink, take a seat, and let’s talk about money
  • If you have a money problem you want to be fixed, send us an email using the addresses mburusymonn@gmail.com or satmag@ke.nationmedia.com

Here is this month's 'Money question of the month'

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.