I earn Sh42,000. How can I save for a Sh2 million house?

My name is Peterson Kiptoo. I am a bank teller earning a net pay Sh42,600 in Narok County. My monthly budget is as follows:

Budget breakdown

EXPENSE AMOUNT (Sh) Loan servicing 13,500 (Repayment period was 12 months. Balance is now Sh130,000) Helb loan repayment 4,100 (Repayment period of 18 months) Rent 6,000

Water 300 Electricity 400 Money market 3,000 Mother’s monthly stipend 3,000

Girlfriend’s monthly upkeep 3,000 Other savings 5,000 Transport 2,000 Other expenses 2,300



I own a plot of land in Narok where I plan to settle. My dream is to build a house worth Sh2 million on this plot in the next five years. How can I achieve this based on my earnings and budget?

Pam Mutembei, is the director at The Walker Group Kenya Ltd and the founder of This Girl Boss Hustle

It is notable that you don’t have an allocation for emergencies. This means that were you to encounter an emergency, you may end up depleting whatever savings you will have garnered or even go into debt.

Get a direct debit account for your emergency fund. You can start with Sh2,000 monthly.

The rule of thumb is 50, 30, 20. This is broken down as follows; 50 of your earnings for the essentials (such as rent, transport, and food), 20 percent for your savings and 30 per cent for everything else (or other expenses). Within 12 months, you will be through with repaying your loan balance of Sh130,000.

This will free up Sh13,500. Out of this money, you will need to invest Sh10,000 more to the money markets to bring your investment to Sh13,000 in year two, and increase the investment 20 percent Year over Year (YoY) to Sh17,280 in year five.

At a conservative rate of 10 per cent (most money market funds average 12 per cent) in the money markets fund, the whole investment will return an average of Sh907,000 in the five year estimate you have given yourself.

From your normal savings, you will need to increase your savings 20 per cent YoY from Sh5,000 to Sh10,368 in year five. At a rate of 5 per cent (which even M-Shwari Savings or a bank savings account offer) the investment will return an estimated Sh 608,000.

Remember, all this investment is compounding the interest. When you subtract the tax obligations the entire compounded investment will be around Sh1.5 million in five years.

Being a bank staff, you will be eligible for a loan at fringe benefit rate for Sh500,000, of which you could pay around Sh10,000 every month to cover the difference.

Salary data towards bank employees in Kenya shows that salaries grow by an average of 10 per cent year over year. Assuming that this factor remains constant, your salary increments will allow you to release more funds to invest, while keeping in mind the 50, 30, 20 mandatory rule.

Stella Chepng’eno, personal finance coach and certified corporate trainer, Eagle Tact Consultants

A look at your budget reveals that your expenditures and percentages in contrast to your monthly earnings are as follows:

On Time Expenses Sh12,700.00 30% Daily Expenses Sh4,300.00 10% Savings and Investments Sh8,000.00 19% Loan and Liabilities Sh17,600.00 41% Total Sh42,600.00

From this budget analysis, you have no disposable income. To add on to this, the loans that you are currently servicing take up 41 per cent of your monthly income.

These loans should be cleared as a matter of urgency. Once you clear them, you will free up Sh17,600. You will then need to add it to the current monthly savings of Sh5,000.

This will see you save a total of Sh22,600 per month. The amount you save in the money market should remain as it is. Assume that this amount is your emergency fund.

If you endeavor to save Sh22,600 over a period of 60 months, with earnings at an average interest of 10 per cent per annum, you will be able to save up to Sh1,691,566.

This will leave you with a deficit of Sh308,434. Without taking any loans, you can realise this amount by extending the duration of your goal by 18 months. One of the alternatives you can consider is a side hustle.

This should not be a business as starting a business can be costly and may end up consuming savings you sweat to keep.

Consider side hustles along the lines of consultancy. Before the five-year duration is over, you should consider lobbying for promotion or salary increment.

If you’re successful, the additional income that you get should be placed on a standing order so that it goes straight to your savings.

The third option would be to save Sh1 million, which you can achieve within 45 months. Once this amount is saved and the two pending loans are cleared, you may consider applying for a Sh1 million loan at 60-month repayment duration.

This money should be borrowed through a SACCO, where you can negotiate for cheaper rates.