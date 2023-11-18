Help! I earn Sh30,000, but gambling drains it

My name is Dan. I am single. I earn Sh30,000 net a month. I am so addicted to gambling that once I am paid my salary, it doesn’t even take two days to exhaust it because of gambling. I am unable to hold the money in my M-Pesa because, with M-Pesa shops around, I am always withdrawing and gambling away.

Also, my friend introduced me to this Aviator gambling thing and it has hooked me up and is draining me. I can’t buy anything for myself because of it. I can’t even save for tomorrow. I try but I am always getting defeated.

I once tried to sell my smartphone to see if I could stop because these games are online but I couldn’t function without the internet because of the nature of my job. Please help me out.

Edna Wambui is a financial and investment consultant.

Your situation is not unique. It’s part of a growing problem among young people. However, there are steps you can take to insulate your money and yourself against your gambling tendencies.

As you implement these steps, I recommend that you also consider seeing a professional therapist such as a counseling psychologist who can help tackle your gambling addiction from a psychological angle. You mention that your friends have been introducing you to new gambling ventures.

Your network is your net worth and bad company corrupts absolutely. You might want to evaluate the value you get from your network of friends and make deliberate social improvements towards new, and more valuable friendships.

Also, deactivate your mobile gaming accounts and restrict the amount of money you hold in your M-Pesa to lower the chance of depositing into these accounts for gaming purposes.

The first step you need to take is to develop a monthly budget that will influence your financial spending. What are your basic needs and wants? These include regular must-do expenses such as rent, food and groceries, personal shopping, and transport.

Once you come up with this list of expenses, you will need to determine what amount goes to what out of your Sh30,000 net salary. You can do this by tracing your regular expenditure on these items for the last two or three months to come up with a solid approximate in a simple spreadsheet.

In one column, list all your expenses and amounts used. In another column, list all the must-have expenses. These should include basics such as food, rent, transport and emergency. Include dates money was spent as well.

This simple accounting will allow you to see the balance, which you mostly spend on gambling, and the expenses you need to trim or do away with to create room for must-have allocations such as savings and the emergency fund. It will also allow you to contrast your gambling expenditure against expenses that might be missing from your budget such as your emergency fund and your savings and investments fund.

In a way, impulse purchases and gambling oftentimes have the same characteristics; they are not planned for, and happen whenever money is around or accessible. This implies that these two deficiencies have a higher rate of debt-driven spending.

As such, you need to evaluate if there are any debts, particularly mobile loans that you may have gotten into out of your gambling habit or to meet deficits created by your gambling.

How is your salary paid? If you get it via mobile phone, you need to issue an order that it henceforth gets paid via your bank or Sacco account. You will then need to follow this up with standing orders that will allocate and directly check off your money to various allocations such as savings and emergency funds before you can even access the money.