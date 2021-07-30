I draw to decompress

French Sculptor Auguste Rodin once said that the artist must create a spark before he can make a fire, and he must be consumed by the fire of his own creation. This is the principle that Fidelis Njeri, 29, lives by.

“I am a mother of one girl aged eight. Art has helped me endure all the sleepless nights, migraines, tears, and depression that came after the child’s father abandoned us just a year after she was born. I am a graduate of Masinde Muliro University where I graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Through my art, I express my thoughts and dreams.

I use charcoal and graphite pencil and every experience I have had in life somehow reflects in my pieces. I work really hard to ensure that my art is a positive force for change. I don’t do it just for the beauty, I want art collectors to connect with my art in a special way.

Since 2006 when I was in primary school, I have been involved in art projects, from drawing maps, biology diagrams, animals, trees to now being a full-time artist. It’s been quite a journey. I never performed well in social studies and I recall my subject teacher telling me, “Fidelis, if only you would be as good in answering my questions as you are in drawing the map of Africa, your overall performance would be amazing. By then, I didn’t really think of myself as an artist. I was just drawing for fun.

I have been through some tough life situations, but I have remained strong and refused to quit. Getting a baby in my 20s, immediately after high school, was extremely challenging for me. I scored a B+ in KCSE but despite the good grade, I was torn between getting married and going to school. I was young, naïve and helpless. Having been raised in a Christian set-up where my father is a pastor, it was clear that I had gone astray. My dad was really disappointed and angry with me when I told him I was pregnant. But eventually, my parents accepted my situation and supported me fully.

When I joined university in 2012, my father provided all the basic needs my baby and I needed. It was not easy being a parent while still attending classes so I hired a house help. As soon as I graduated, I started searching for a job. I was discouraged when the search took too long, but I decided to embrace my talent in art to make a living. I hear people saying that if you are following your dream, you shouldn’t look at the amount of money you stand to earn but at the results you will achieve. Well, for me, an income was highly important because I needed to support my child. I had no idea that art could pay anyone’s bills until I met an amazing artist, Ramadhan Hamis, in 2017. His drive and passion for art motivated me to become better. To date, he is my mentor. He has stood by me and ensures that I don’t give up on my talent.

I totally agree with Dr Myleys Munroe’s statement that your gift will make room for you, because that has been my story. For a long time, I drew without earning a coin. I used to store the drawings in my house, and looking at them brought me endless tears which led to depression, and migraines. My breakthrough came in 2018 when I got a client from overseas who bought one of my drawings. I was so surprised. Since then, I have been receiving orders from both Kenya and abroad.

I love telling stories through my art. Recently, I drew a piece titled Self Conflicting Woman which portrays a woman who is hurting and is screaming out loud as a result of her frustrations. Another one is titled Empty, and it depicts a helpless woman who has tried everything to save herself from the hopeless situation she is in, but none has worked, so she feels hollow. I draw inspirations from people or issues affecting the community and in most instances, upon customers’ requests.

Pricing an art piece is a very delicate process since time taken and size of the artwork must be considered. My pieces cost between Sh6,000 and Sh500, 000 depending on the complexity. To make sales, I mostly rely on referrals. Currently, I market my art through Facebook and Instagram page @Fidelis Njeri Arts.