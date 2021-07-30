I draw to decompress

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • I used to store the drawings in my house, and looking at them brought me endless tears which led to depression, and migraines.


  • My breakthrough came in 2018 when I got a client from overseas who bought one of my drawings. I was so surprised.


  • Since then, I have been receiving orders from both Kenya and abroad.

French Sculptor Auguste Rodin once said that the artist must create a spark before he can make a fire, and he must be consumed by the fire of his own creation. This is the principle that Fidelis Njeri, 29, lives by. 

