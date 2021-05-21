I don't like that my mum changes men too often

I'm a 21-year-old woman and have a young mum – she had me when she was 18, so is only 39. I love the fact she's always been a friend to me. My issue is that she's had a messy history with men. She met my dad when she was young, and after a few years, they parted ways. She then got married when I was five and broke up a few years later. She had two more long-term relationships which didn't last. Last year, she met her current boyfriend online, and she is talking about marrying him in a few months. She tends to get bored with men after a few years and I'm always the one to pick up the pieces. I feel angry because I don't see why she has to get married. Why can't she just be with a guy without feeling the need to wed? How can I stop her without us falling out?

