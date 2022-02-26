I don’t iron, I am not superwoman

This week, my mother discovered that I don’t iron clothes. I went to see her, and she was ironing some of her things, and she laughingly looked at me and asked me, in relation to something we were talking about, something around the realm of how long this usually takes me to iron my clothes. I could barely keep my hatred for this chore out of my voice when I said, “I don’t do that.” She was so surprised. It was almost as if I’d said I’m never having children (which, you know, dear reader, I am not…).

“What do you mean, you don’t iron?” I told her I don’t even own an iron to iron any clothes. The only time there has been an iron in my house is when I am living with someone, and they have an iron, and insist on ironing things – for themselves, or for me, when they feel the need. My mother burst out laughing, incredulous. “Even in high school?” Now there was a flashback. I remember girls on the ironing table, threatening out the creases in their skirts because there was a ‘funkie’ at a boys’ school. I don’t know about you, but in the boarding school I went to, girls used to also iron their permed hair – and it used to work! Necessity is after all the mother of invention. But that was never me. Maybe I might have ironed a collar or two, but that was probably the extent of it. In fact, I deliberately don’t buy clothes that need ironing.

I could see the look in her eyes when she asked me who taught me to not iron, and it made me wonder about all of the things about being in a house, or being a homemaker, that I somehow unlearned. I’m sure my mother taught me how to iron, and cook, and clean, and even sew – but there are just some skills that I shed along the way, without noticing they were gone. And not just because of modern appliances, but also because of the freedom of being able to choose what you want to do and don’t want to do in your home. Not that there are people who don’t delight in a heap of shirts waiting for them, of course – just that I never will. Why would I buy things that add labour to my day, and manufacture wrinkles of their own volition that I then have to press out? That goes for drying dishes on a dish rack as well. What is the point of the dish rack and the sun, if not to dry dishes as you go do something else? It used to drive me mad when I was younger, so I opted out when I moved out. Cooking? When I must, and mostly breakfast. Sewing? Basically never. I didn’t take Home Science for a reason.

What do modern homes look like, in a day and age when you can outsource pretty much everything? If I were to be a housewife, in my head, that role doesn’t mean doing all the things yourself. It means managing the running of a living space, in a way that is easier for you, or in a way that ensures that you are doing the things that you perhaps even want to do. It means using resources around you to make your home life simpler. Resources like the sun, for dishes and clothes. Appliances, or hiring help, if you can afford it, so that you can focus on working from home careers or the children. As I have never been a housewife, I wouldn’t know, but it seems to me that it could be an infinitely more attractive concept if we take the help being afforded to us – especially if you don’t enjoy domesticity. We are the generation that doesn’t have to be superwomen. By all means, be a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets if you so desire – then pop those sheets in the washing basket and go about your day!

