I can help you secure your future through real estate





Terry Nganga, 42, is a realtor and director at Property Hall Investment Ltd. She is a real estate expert, adviser, and coach. Her passion for real estate can be traced back to her childhood, having practical experience because her parents successfully invested in the sector. Today, she inspires and empowers people - especially women - to invest in real estate for ownership and wealth creation, to achieve their personal financial goals and secure their desired future.



“I am the third child in a family of seven, born and raised partially in Nyeri County, then Kiambu.

My interest in real estate was sparked at a tender age when I saw how my parents made profit from selling land they bought.

Luckily, they involved us a lot in the business and with time, my passion for real estate grew tremendously. My parents valued education, which has propelled me to where I am today.

I hold a Masters degree in business administration, finance option, CPA IV, and Bachelors of education (maths and business studies. I am grateful for the knowledge I obtained in school because it has equipped me with skills on finance management, book keeping, auditing, and entrepreneurship.

Every day has been a learning experience. There are times I have achieved my goals, and others times, I did not. For instance, a decade ago, my husband and I missed an opportunity of investing in Juja farm when an acre was going for Sh400,000.

We never imagined the area would develop in such a massive way that the same acre is going for Sh3 million to Sh4 million. From my experience, I can attest that when it comes to real estate, thinking ahead is the clincher. I don’t think there is an asset one can buy that appreciates in high value like real estate, even in as little as three years.

Take a scenario where half an acre of land in the Garden Estate area was going for Sh30,000 in the early 90s and now, the same place is going for Sh43 million (a quarter acre). Looking back, we look at the opportunities we missed and this has taught us to think big and embrace any available prospect to invest.

Two years ago, we bought a few acres in Nanyuki and one acre was going for Sh50, 000. Now a 50 by 100 plot in the same area is going for Sh450,000.

Over the years, I have learnt that when your heart truly desires something, the whole universe conspires to help you achieve that thing. Initially, we would buy land with my husband and resell it but when the pandemic started, we felt the need to establish Property Hall Investment, which offers opportunities for anybody to own land.

Our offices are based in Ruiru and so far we have six-part time employees and three permanent employees and we hope to add more. Most of our clients are referrals and often, we market our products on our website: www.propertyhallinvest.com, Facebook: Property Hall Investment, and on Instagram: Property Hall Invest. We have a large database of land and properties from all over Kenya.

Our aim is to ensure that our clients get value for their money when buying property in Kenya, be it residential or commercial.

We also offer coaching programmes on real estate investing and our goal is to help our clients build a passive income through real estate, create wealth that will last and eliminate black tax. We believe that buying land is a great way of creating wealth and achieving financial independence.

Whether you are a novice or an expert, we offer the right advice for all investors looking to make more money.

There are some steps one needs to take when investing in land. We always advise our clients to visit the property and then do a formal and informal search. The formal option involves doing the government search in which you involve the Land ministry to validate the true owner as per the title deed while the informal search is when you inquire from the neighbors who the property belongs to.

Nowadays, it is also vital to involve the family that you are buying from to avoid any family dispute that may emerge when the land is sold without the relatives' consent. The other alternative is to look for reputable firms like ours that have reputable reviews.

I am passionate about empowering women to invest because I believe we have been granted various opportunities that if well utilised will catapult us to great heights. Last week we just celebrated International women’s day. So much coverage was given to us women but let it not fizzle without making an impact.

Recently, I met a lady who has influenced her family to invest in real estate. She started out in the slums but now owns property in millions. Her siblings too are investors and so are their children who have all been influenced by her. We laughed as she told me how she started investing in mud rental houses in the 80’s and her experience as a slum landlord.

We believe every individual has the opportunity to invest and we reach out to our clients with our slogan ‘Home to real estate investments’. Currently, we have projects in Nanyuki, Naivasha, Nairobi, Kikuyu and we offer an option of paying in instalments up to 12 months.