I broke his virginity, but now he is off sex

Stressed woman

A woman in a dilemma. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • There are many reasons why a man of whatever age to suddenly refrain from sex
  • You however will only know his reason if you have a candid conversation that does not include pointing fingers

My boyfriend and I have been seeing each other for two years. He was a virgin when we met. After about a year of dating, we had sex. I am 23 and he is 26. We used to have sex often, but now he is completely uninterested in anything sexual. I feel like he isn't attracted to me anymore, although I haven't changed much since we started dating.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Are you planning on a juice detox? This is what you should know

  2. Why I opted to have a water birth as a first-time mother

  3. The kind of father I would like to be

  4. Why a sex journal will help improve your relationship

  5. What more to see at the Safari Rally weekend in Naivasha

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.