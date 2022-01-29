I borrowed Sh600,000 then my business flopped, what I learnt

Elizabeth Gitau is the Director at Web Staffing Kenya Limited, a domestic porkers Placement agency. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Elizabeth Gitau is the Director at Web Staffing Kenya Limited, a domestic workers’ placement agency that connects families with skilled domestic workers

I started the business in 2015. I was employed but had a lot of free time on my hands. I frequented social media during my free time, and one day, I came across a Facebook Group post by a mother who was asking what to do because her house-help had told her she wanted to leave, yet she had a meeting the same morning. In the comment section, many more women complained over the challenges they were having with their house-helps. It was clear to me that there was a huge need for skilled, reliable domestic workers. I decided to resign from my job and open an agency for house-helps. I started the business with a loan of Sh600,000 which I used to furnish a house which was to be our training center and placement office.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.