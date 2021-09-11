I begged God to give me a second chance to pursue my painting passion

Yvonne Sirali Wambui, 27, is a painter who moved from Mombasa to Nairobi at the height of the pandemic, to pursue her dream of making a living as a full time painter Photo | Pool

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • I was so close to death and I remember there were nights I was afraid that if I closed my eyes I would slip away
  • I remember begging God...I just needed to find my purpose, and if He gave me a second chance, I would leave everything behind and focus on that purpose


Yvonne Sirali Wambui, 27, is a painter who moved from Mombasa to Nairobi at the height of the pandemic, to pursue her dream of making a living as a full-time painter. She currently hosts "Paint and Coffee" events 

