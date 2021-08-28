I became a cancer counsellor and caregiver after surviving the disease

“I felt a painless lump on my right breast in March of 2016 during one of my self-examinations. I gave it a week to see whether it would disappear but it did not. I decided to seek medical advice.





It all started with a mammogram which showed the presence of a lump. I was sent to have a biopsy done to ascertain whether it was cancerous or not. Funny enough, the biopsy did not give the doctor satisfactory results, which is why he booked me into a minor surgery to have the whole lump removed for testing. A week and a half later, the results came out clear that the lump was indeed cancerous. I am lucky it was at Stage One A, which means that the cancer had not progressed.









Breaking the news was the hardest part. My husband was away on a work trip so I had to go in alone. No pre-counselling was done to prepare me for the outcome. There was no empathy or emotion as the doctor relayed to me that I had cancer.





At first, I was in so much shock. I needed someone to talk to at that moment. I remember going to the hospital chapel and ambushing the priest, telling him to spare some five minutes before starting the one o’clock mass. He readily agreed and I poured out all my emotions to him. We prayed together afterward and I felt relieved and courageous, knowing that I was not on this journey alone.





I called my husband thereafter, and told him that the results were not good. He was composed on my behalf, and said he would be coming home that evening to talk it all out. Because of my new-found faith and courage, I’m the one who told my husband that we would make it through the journey. We had no other option.





My doctor said that the next step had to be a mastectomy. However, he gave me a week to discuss with my husband whether that was the best option. Of course, it was.





We went back to the doctor a week later and scheduled for the surgery. I even started longing for it to happen because as I had learnt, interfering with a cancerous mass, as had happened during the minor surgery, leads to possibilities of the cancer cells spreading. My breast started feeling like a burden. (Laughs).





I am so grateful that the surgery was successful. I was discharged four days later, but had to have the pipes to remove the excess water, blood and mucus from the wound. It was not as easy having the pipes around the house, especially because I wouldn’t know where to hide them when I had visitors. I did not entertain a lot of guests, however, because I was afraid of the stigma.





We went in for my scheduled appointment two weeks later, and the doctor was ecstatic because of how fast my wound had healed. He was able to remove the pipes and the stitches, surprisingly. We set another appointment for three weeks later. Everything was perfect. The wound was doing well and my right hand was not swollen.





It was now time to see an oncologist to give us a breakdown of the further treatment. We visited him almost immediately. We decided on eight sessions of chemotherapy as the first option. We decided to do it once every three weeks.





I went in for my first round in May 2017, and I am grateful to have had a sister- a nurse in Canada- who advised me on what to do prior to the treatment. As soon as she heard that I had cancer, she introduced me to green juices, which are essential in cleansing and detoxing the body.





Chemotherapy was more than what anyone explained. My hair started falling after the first round. I decided to shave it altogether, instead of having to see it fall off every now and then. My skin and fingernails turned black. My immunity went down and there was a point that my weight was 40 kilograms. I no longer had a sense of taste. I would vomit violently after weeks. My menses also disappeared. My body changed so much that I did not know who I was.





I also found a gap with cancer treatment- the lack of therapists to talk to sensitise and encourage the patients and caregivers through their journey. God was the source of my encouragement during this time. My family and friends also played a big role.





I am thankful, especially to my husband, who walked and carried this burden with me.





I believe my dietary changes kept me going during treatment, especially. I was mostly on juices, fruits and vegetables. I had to do a lot of research to find out what was good for me, and what was not.





My last session was toward the end of October 2017, and I would have a month’s break before starting radiotherapy. I was to have 25 sessions, on every weekday.





Radiotherapy was much friendlier as compared to chemotherapy. Yes, it had its effects, but they were not as brutal. There was a lot of dehydration and dizziness after sessions. My constant prayer to God was for Him not to let me undergo treatments the following year, and He remained faithful to me. I completed my sessions on December 22 that same year.





I am currently in remission, and I have no fear of recurrence. I am very positive and focused on the important things in life. I left all my burdens to God.





I have always worked in the hospitality industry and cancer found me working for a government institution. Though I still work at the institution, in future, I would like to transition to full time counselling and caregiving.





I pursued a diploma in counseling after my diagnosis and I now give counselling to mostly cancer patients on a freelance basis and for free.





To those in remission, do your part: be encouraged, live and eat healthy, exercise regularly, drink lots of water, keep your soul clean and forgive others to heal your inner self.”









