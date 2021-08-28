I became a cancer counsellor and caregiver after surviving the disease

Terry Wanjiku is a mother, wife, counselor, a cancer warrior. The breast cancer that ailed her is currently in remission. Photo | Pool


By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • Terry Wanjiku is a mother, wife, counsellor, and above all, a cancer warrior
  • The mother of two in her mid-40s began her profession in counselling cancer patients and caregivers, after experiencing the gap during her diagnosis and treatment


“I felt a painless lump on my right breast in March of 2016 during one of my self-examinations. I gave it a week to see whether it would disappear but it did not. I decided to seek medical advice.

