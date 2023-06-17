I am self-employed. How can I buy land, house, car within five years?

My name is Lizzie. I am self-employed. I earn Sh20,000 to 30,000 net weekly depending on how business is. I am saving in three different policies; one will mature in 10 years’ time; the other in five, and the last in three years. These total Sh21,000 monthly. My monthly expenses are; rent Sh19,000, electricity Sh2,000, water Sh1,000, food Sh10,000, fare Sh3,000, and school fees Sh20,000 per term. I am also paying a loan at Sh19,000 monthly which I will finish in November this year. I also have a merry-go-round of Sh12,000 monthly. Please advise me on how I can be able to buy land and build a house so that I can stop renting, and buy my own car in 5 years’ time. Thank you.





Rhina Namsia, the founder of The Acemt Consulting, a training and consultation company that provides financial planning and investment advisory

As a self-employed person, you are bound to have an irregular flow of income. As such, your rates indicate an average of Sh100,000 as your monthly income. Your monthly expenses are Sh93,700, which leaves you with an average balance of Sh6,300 which is unaccounted for. To find out if you can be able to achieve your goals in five years, you will need to create and have a clear path right from your budget.

Long-term goals such as building a home can be quite expensive. The financial commitment they demand can leave you broke in the event of an unforeseen emergency. This is why you must consider a buffer by getting yourself an emergency fund account. Start with the Sh6,300 and put the money in a money market account.

Investments are the best options for optimising money. Since you have none, I suggest the Sh12,000 directed towards the merry-go-round chama be redirected to a Sacco account. A merry-go-round will never grow your money; with it, you’re just moving your money around. In a Sacco, the money will not only earn you annual dividends but after four years of saving, you will have accumulated Sh576,000. You can get a loan three times these savings that you can use to buy an asset somewhere. A majority of Saccos have homeownership plans for their members.

These range from discounted home purchase loans to low-interest funding for construction. Do your due diligence and choose a Sacco that has these packages. Take note of off-plan housing developers whose rates are usually a bit lower. The risk for these is very high. Do a lot of due diligence before you commit. You may also scout for property companies that develop houses and sell at affordable prices and work with them on how to do a down payment and future monthly payments.

Redirect the Sh19000 from November to the Sacco account to maximise your savings and to another investment. Assuming you add it all to the Sacco savings, you will have a total of Sh31,000 every month and in four years or thereabouts, you will have accumulated at least Sh1,488,000. With the 3X multipler effect will avail up to Sh4.4 million which will be adequate to acquire a plot in Nairobi’s metropolitan area and a second-hand vehicle. There are also apartments going for around Sh2.5 to Sh3.5 million which could also be ideal for your evaluation at that time. However, you should only take this loan based on your ability to repay without stressing out your business. When going for the car, let this be a model that will supplement the business.

With the education policies, assuming each costs Sh7,000, by 2026 the first one will have matured. You can use the money you get compensated to partly pay lumpsum school fees and partly invest for optimisation. For example, this can be through expanding your business. If need be, take short business development Masterclasses to avoid messing up down the line and be acquainted with matters such as bookkeeping, customer retention, business budgeting, employee maintenance, and growth.

It could also be invested in the currently highly attractive bond market for passive income. This will free up Sh14,000 disposable income (Sh7,000 current allocation for school fees and Sh7,000 current allocation for the policy). Replicate this when each of the other two policies matures.





It is also important to realize that you may not need to wait five years to realise all of these goals. You can break them down into three starting with the most income-oriented goal. For example, if your business will cut costs and grow income by acquiring a transportation vehicle, then start with this. If not, you can start with a plot that will appreciate in value as you map out a construction plan.









*********





