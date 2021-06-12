I am planning my next order at Java carefully
What you need to know:
I was at Sarit Center this past weekend with a friend and we were looking around for a place to have a quick lunch for under Sh1,000. While I wasn't craving junk food per se, I've been seeing some really attractive offers from Java lately, for instance, ½ roast chicken, chips, and a 350ml soda for Sh550, so they were top of mind.
The place was packed when we arrived so we got a table outside. The mall was very busy on the day so if you're looking for a private spot without a lot of distractions for a business meeting or a romantic date, our table wouldn't have been ideal. However, because we wanted just to eat, hang around just a little then dash, the spot proved great for people watching, and we all know how entertaining that is.
Java is one of those places that if you eat out quite a bit, you've probably been to enough times that you don't even need to look at the menu and can just rattle off an order from memory. I always know that I'll be getting a strawberry lemonade, hence don't even look at other drink options. My friend's go-to order seems to be the Barbeque chicken loaded fries, and when I saw it listed for about Sh880, I instantly knew I didn't want to spend that much on "chips with a couple of things thrown in." When his order arrived, however, it was a thing of beauty in the presentation, and the taste was even better. There were juicy chicken strips on it, bacon, and a salsa complete with avocado. You know how sometimes you dread having discovered how good a certain dish at a restaurant is because you know you're going to be obsessed with it for a while, which sucks because it's not good for your waistline? It's similar to when you find a really good song and want to keep playing it until you can't stand listening to it anymore.
I ordered a chicken quesadilla. A solid and sensible choice. It was average…" just fine", not "delicious". So I kept glancing over at my friend's meal and stealing their fries, plotting my next order (like The Professor in Money Heist) the next time I'm in Java.
