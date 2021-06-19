I am married and have fallen in love with a man on social media

A woman in dilemma. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • You and Mr. social media are pregnant with the excitement and lustful feelings of a new relationship
  • Your dynamic is fueled further by the concept of the forbidden fruit

Hello, I am Lucy and 33. Four months ago I met a man on social media, and we speak at least once a day. It sounds quite ridiculous for me to say this, but we have fallen in love, even though we are both married to other people. He has three young children and I have two. Luckily he lives in another country, otherwise, I would have been tempted to meet up and embark on an affair.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.