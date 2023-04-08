I am married and earn Sh25,000 net. How can I start a small food business?

My name is Loise. I am married with two school-going children. I earn Sh25,000 after deductions. My monthly expenses are as follows: Nanny Sh7,000, MMF (Emergency) Sh1,000, personal expenditure Sh3,500, two chamas of Sh3,000 each (Merry-go-round). I am thinking about opening a small food business to boost my income. Is this a wise move? How should I go about it? What amounts do I need to save?

Emmanuel Mbogholi is a financial advisor and trainer, and career development coach

From your breakdown, you have a disposable income of Sh7,500. I propose you increase your savings towards the emergency fund by another Sh2,000 with the goal of accumulating about 6 months of your current income. You have also mentioned you are in employment and so I suggest you approach the idea of starting a business with caution. It would be prudent to first do market research on the viability of the business. You need to ask yourself whether you are in the position to open a physical business considering your current job; which would require you to employ someone to oversee the operations.

Secondly, you need to assess whether you have the skills required to run a food venture. Lack of skills is one of the biggest risks in entrepreneurship as it leaves you blindsided when it comes to planning the different aspects of the business.

Thirdly, you need to assess whether you have the required financial resources to start such a business. From market data, to open a small restaurant would set you back approximately Sh300,000 considering equipment, licenses, furniture and fittings, supplies and rent. Also remember a business of this nature needs about 12 to 24 months to break-even.

That means you will require a financial buffer as the business is stabilizing so that you don't erode the capital. I propose you invest the money you are saving through your chamas in moderate avenues such as treasury bills and bonds that have a medium term maturity of say 1 to 3 years. Alternatively you can channel the savings together with the remaining Sh. 5,500 of disposable income through a Sacco with the goal of preserving your capital whilst earning an interest.

The benefit of saving through the Sacco is that you also have the option of borrowing the required capital against your deposits after saving for a period. While doing that, gain the required skills to run a business. You can do this by investing in a practical course on entrepreneurship. This should give you the opportunity to test all the assumptions you have about this business before you begin. This will also help you increase your chances of success. You can therefore give yourself a realistic timeline of saving for this venture of about 12 months.

Should you discover that the food venture is a risky one, explore the opportunities of online jobs. With the current digital economy, we have various avenues for offering our skills to the global market and get paid for it; all from the comfort of a computer or even phone. Examples of well-paying online jobs include freelance writing, virtual assistant, web design, social media marketing, graphic design among others.

A lot of these jobs do not require professional accreditations and so if you are a fast learner, you can teach yourself some of these skills online before attempting to look for the jobs. Online jobs are known to have an earning potential anywhere from Sh30,000 per month. They are also less risky as the only investment required is learning the skill, a reliable computer, internet connection and above all your time.

Another way to attain your goal of boosting your income would be to invest in your professional skills based on your current job. A Career Coach can advise you on the trends in your industry and how to make yourself more marketable. It could require you to for example go back to further your education which would in turn increase your earning potential either within the same organization or through a change of work places. Perhaps you can even go back to your employer and request for added duties and responsibilities in return for compensation. Ensure you have maximized the avenues for growth at your work place by all means.