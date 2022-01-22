I am losing patience with my husband who has been diagnosed with dementia

I am losing patience with my husband who has been diagnosed with dementia.

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • My husband is in his late 60s and he has been acting strange, he shouts at everyone at home and when I ask him something he is very rude.
  • I cannot handle him and my love for him is fading fast.

Q: We are married and with three grown-up children. My husband is in his late 60s and he has been acting strange. He shouts at everyone at home and when I ask him something he is very rude. He forgets a lot and becomes angry often. He was diagnosed with Dementia. I cannot handle him and my love for him is fading fast. I'm tempted to leave him. I'm doing so much to help him handle his condition and our marriage too but things are becoming very difficult. Please help me

