I am independent, but enjoy seeing my husband take the lead

I just turned 32. You know many people are afraid of aging but growing older is a wonderful thing. It's a gift many people do not get to receive.

I think it is good for people to celebrate birthdays. For me, my husband threw a party, then I went to the spa for a massage, pedicure and manicure. I ended the day with dinner at Sarova Panafric with close friends. Oh, and my hubby got me a pair of earrings from Swarovski.

I see myself as visionary, dynamic and innovative. I am passionate about bringing out the best in people, pushing them to their peak performance level.

I am a creative thinker and love to help others with their marketing needs. That’s why they call me the gamechanger.

An achievement I count twice has to be working in the presidential team at the age of 22. Working with (former President) Uhuru (Kenyatta) on numerous projects and more so participating in the campaign project for (Johnson) Sakaja to be Nairobi senator was a game changer for me.

In the same year I was tasked with developing a strategy for Kiraitu Murungi who was vying for Meru governorship.

My first heart break was devastating. I discovered the guy was dating me and another friend of mine. To add insult to injury they had a child together, yet all this time they posed as mere friends. It still shocks me to date how people can pretend.

No, marriage is not a scam. Marriage is a wonderful and worthy investment. I guess life companionship is underrated. I’m in my sixth year and I’m enjoying it.

I met my husband through a mutual friend in 2011, he hooked us up outside a club. Remember Tacos?

My husband’s best qualities? He is a very calm and gentle. I admire his ability to remain calm in the midst of chaos and disrespect. He is also a simple man, zero drama.

Between myself and hubby, I’m the more trusting. He takes time to trust others. I think being an introvert, he needs time to study someone.

Favourite thing about our marriage is the freedom we have. We are friends before anything. We are also each other’s cheerleader.

One thing I used to believe about relationship but no longer do is that being in a relationship is an achievement. Boy, relationships take work to work.

Yes, I’m Miss Independent. I am a corporate babe but I enjoy letting and seeing my husband taking the lead.

My definition of romance is the actions of care and affection. I love the fact that my husband always finds time to cook dinner.

Our house tradition is that we have a movie date almost every Saturday. If not, we do a fun activity together.