I am in this to win it, that’s my mantra

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Morning showers put me in the perfect mood to start the day. They are better than evening showers. 


  • I do not have a favorite chill spot. I prefer staying indoors, alone.  


  • In my lifetime, I would love to see an invention of smartphones that will not need recharging.

Eve Mungai is a digital content creator with a fast growing YouTube Channel by the same name. She uses the platform to highlight unscripted real-life experiences of youth from informal settlements. Recently, she received the Silver YouTube button.

