I am in this to win it, that’s my mantra

Eve Mungai is a digital content creator with a fast growing YouTube Channel by the same name. She uses the platform to highlight unscripted real-life experiences of youth from informal settlements. Recently, she received the Silver YouTube button.

When I started my YouTube channel, it was all for fun. Because of the pandemic, I was out of school and had plenty of time to myself.

An event from my life that would make a good movie is my job. Telling people’s stories, especially where ghetto drama is involved, is really fascinating.

A misconception I get often is that I was raised in the ghetto. I’m a village girl from Murang’a county.

One job I would honestly be terrible at is being a police officer. I think I am too nice for any job that requires enforcing the law.

The weirdest thing I have ever seen in someone else’s home is a TV screen mounted inside the wall of their kitchen (laughs).

I’m quite temperamental, and it really bugs me, but I strive to change every day.

Morning showers put me in the perfect mood to start the day. They are better than evening showers.

I do not have a favorite chill spot. I prefer staying indoors, alone.

In my lifetime, I would love to see an invention of smartphones that will not need recharging.

One question I would ask my future self is, have I made the right decisions in the course of my life?

January 26 is special because it is the day I fell in love with a special man with whom I have done life for the past three years.

One secret that has kept us together this long is that we don’t go to bed angry at each other. We solve our relationship issues as and when they arise.

I am in this to win it, is my all day mantra.