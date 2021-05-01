I am in love with my ex-husband's married friend

New Content Item (1)

I'm in love with a married man who is also my ex husband's friend. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • The first thing to note is that there is no love between you and your husband's friend
  • Look for a way to disconnect your emotions from him and move forward

Q: I am a mother of two. I was married for 10 years but my husband and I recently separated because of some differences. There is this guy, who was a friend to my husband, who told me he loves me and said that I do not deserve a man like my hubby who doesn't treat me well. He constantly told me to leave my husband and he will love me better. He is married and his union seems stable. I would confide in him on how we related with my husband, and I started developing feelings for him. I now think about him a lot. He has kept off me, as my ex-husband confronted him. He does not even pick my calls. I love him. Will he come back to me?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.