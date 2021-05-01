I am in love with my ex-husband's married friend

Q: I am a mother of two. I was married for 10 years but my husband and I recently separated because of some differences. There is this guy, who was a friend to my husband, who told me he loves me and said that I do not deserve a man like my hubby who doesn't treat me well. He constantly told me to leave my husband and he will love me better. He is married and his union seems stable. I would confide in him on how we related with my husband, and I started developing feelings for him. I now think about him a lot. He has kept off me, as my ex-husband confronted him. He does not even pick my calls. I love him. Will he come back to me?

A: The first thing to note is that there is no love between you and your husband's friend. This is demonstrated by the fact that he is already married and he has stopped communicating with you. This was simply a crush that developed through familiarity and to fill the emotional emptiness you had after the break up with your husband. Going after this man will only hurt you more – he preyed on your feelings. Look for a way to disconnect your emotions from him and move forward. From the look of things, this friend of your husband also contributed to the downfall of your marriage. You see, he always told you to leave your husband for him. Why couldn't he leave his family for you? And when you left him? He left you too! This shows that he didn't love you at all. He is married and won't leave his family for you. Therefore, stop contacting him and entertaining his thoughts in your mind. Move on and structure the way forward for your child and yourself. Spend some time with trusted family members and friends who might give you the support you need.