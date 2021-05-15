I am in love with an older man, friends are against it

Q: I'm in a relationship with a guy who is 12 years older than me. When I disclosed the news to friends and family they discouraged me asking me how I will be able to handle an old man. They didn't accept my decision. I love this man and he loves me too. He has children from a previous marriage and am not sure how to discuss with him about a bigger family in the future. Sometimes I also feel too young for him and he makes most of our decisions. I fear showing my true self because he might see me as childish. He says he does not want to date for long because he wants to settle and start a family. Please advise me on how I will go through all this.

A: The fact that you love each other will make it easier to navigate the journey. Society may not fully accept you as a couple and this means you need to be patient. Give your family and friends time to get to know him and understand your relationship. The longer they see you with him, the more they will understand that you are both serious about each other. Unfortunately, you are constantly thinking of yourself as the younger or more inexperienced one because that is exactly how he is going to start thinking of you. He is a partner with whom you are going to make a future home. You must therefore let go of the idea that an age gap defines your relationship, and take equal ownership of the relationship. If you still feel like a child to him, then you are in the wrong relationship. Don't hide your true self, instead, be comfortable in your skin. You can start by speaking truthfully to each other and stand up for yourself and your opinions. The issue of children needs to be addressed now. Your boyfriend already has children and you seem not to be sure if he is interested in having any more. Also, think about how you feel about being a stepparent, or how your relationship with his children would look. Make sure you are ready.