I am in love with an older man, friends are against it

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • Give your family and friends time to get to know him and understand your relationship
  • Let go of the idea that an age gap defines your relationship, and take equal ownership of the relationship

Q: I'm in a relationship with a guy who is 12 years older than me. When I disclosed the news to friends and family they discouraged me asking me how I will be able to handle an old man. They didn't accept my decision. I love this man and he loves me too. He has children from a previous marriage and am not sure how to discuss with him about a bigger family in the future. Sometimes I also feel too young for him and he makes most of our decisions. I fear showing my true self because he might see me as childish. He says he does not want to date for long because he wants to settle and start a family. Please advise me on how I will go through all this. 

